Hollyoaks shock as James discovers Romeo is his son – and rejects him

One of Hollyoaks‘ biggest secrets is set to spill out during storm week when Romeo Quinn reveals to a stunned James Nightingale that he is his son.

The brooding teen came to the village a few months ago to track down his father, but hasn’t yet had the courage to admit his true identity. As James plans to sabotage lover Harry Thompson’s wedding to Ste Hay, he employs Romeo to help him by but gets cold feet and backs out of the plan.

Heartbroken when Harry decides to marry Ste, James is in pieces and Romeo offers a shoulder to cry on – before seizing the chance to come clean. Explaining to James his prostitute mother Donna-Marie’s troubled history, Romeo announces to the spiky solicitor he is a father. But the nasty Nightingale, stung by Harry’s betrayal, laughs in his long-lost son’s face and cruelly says he is nothing to him…

Flashbacks earlier in the year told the shocking backstory of how homophobic Mac Nightingale paid sex worker Donna-Marie to sleep with James on his 16th birthday as a sick attempt to ‘cure’ him of being gay. Unbeknown to James, Donna-Marie fell pregnant, and Mac and ex-wife Marnie have spent almost 20 years paying her off to keep her and James’s son a secret.

When his mum told him who his dad was, Romeo sought his parent out and now James finally knows the truth. Is there any hope for the pair to forge a father and son relationship? And how will James feel when he discovers his parents knew he had a child and have hidden it from him all these years?

“We’ll see James find out soon Marnie knew about Romeo and there’s more drama to come with that,” reveals Gregory Finnegan, aka James. “As to what kind of a father James will make, well he doesn’t seem to be a great one so far! It’s going to be a new experience and hopefully one he grows into.

“Romeo seems quite well-rounded, he’s had to deal with a lot of things because of his mother’s behaviour. It might not be what can James teach Romeo about life, more like the other way around!”

