EastEnders: Hayley considers taking her own life in traumatic scenes

Hayley Slater (Katie Jarvis) is to contemplate suicide on EastEnders next week after the pressures of her pregnancy become too much to bear. Viewers have already seen Hayley start to drink in private as she struggles to keep the identity of her baby’s father a secret. But the upcoming drama sees a concerned Jean stumble on the truth and ask Hayley outright whether Alfie is the dad.

The confrontation comes in the wake of Hayley having spent some time with the Arshads’ foster child Harley, only to be left disturbed when Mariam reveals that she once fostered a child with Foetal Alcohol Syndrome. This upsetting news coupled with Jean’s probing is enough to cause Hayley to flee to the local park, where she once again seeks solace in a bottle.

The next day, after getting another grilling from Jean, Hayley heads out once again and this time manages to convince Keanu to join her in the park. However, he’s soon left disgusted by the sight of her drinking and gives her a piece of his mind, but eventually realises just how vulnerable Hayley is. Later on, though, concern turns to panic when Keanu and the Slaters realise that Hayley has disappeared without a trace.

Only when Keanu mentions that Hayley mentioned going “home” does Jean realise where she is and rushes off with Kat to find her. Scenes to be shown on Thursday 18 October then see see the pair left horrified when they pull up at abandoned tower block of flats and spy Hayley sitting on the edge of a balcony.

As Kat tries to coax her relative down, Hayley is adamant that if Kat knew the truth she’d think differently. But after an emotional heart to heart with Jean, Hayley is eventually brought back to safety. However, once Hayley is home and asleep, Mo and Kat go on the offensive, demanding answers from Jean as to why Hayley ended up on the brink. So will this be the moment that Jean reveals all about what the errant Alfie has been getting up to behind Kat’s back?

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.