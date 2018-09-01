Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
Home and Away: Tori to bring up Mason’s unwanted baby?

Home and Away: Tori to bring up Mason’s unwanted baby?

The Morgan baby bombshells could be linked…

c5jh

Two members of Home and Away’s Morgan family are facing opposing baby dilemmas, as Tori contemplates IVF and becoming a parent without a partner while her little brother Mason struggles with the news he’s going to be a father after a one-night stand.

Advertisement

On Wednesday 12 September, having confided in his sibling about ex-fling Dempsey’s pregnancy, Mason is intrigued when Tori arranges a family dinner thinking she wants to help announce his news.

As Tori tentatively goes to reveal the reason she’s gathered her brood for food, Mason jumps in and blurts out he’s having a kid – stealing Tori’s thunder, who then admits her plan to undergo IVF treatment so she can have a baby before time is up on her biological clock. And what’s more, doing it without a partner.

Apologising for raining on her parade, Mason is reassured by Tori there’s no harm done and she’s just pleased all their secrets are at last out in the open to the rest of the clan.

c5jh

But when Mason contacts Dempsey and tells her he thinks they should consider keeping the baby, she accuses him of putting too much pressure on her and storms off.

On Thursday 13 September, Mason tries to smooth things over with his baby mama but is starting to realise the realities of embarking on parenthood with a stranger, while Tori is told by the clinic is could be six months or longer before she gets a sperm donor – but with her fertility issues, will she miss her window of opportunity? Not only that, she offloads to pal Leah she’s uncomfortable with the idea of not knowing the identity of her child’s father.

c5jh

With Mason and Dempsey still unsure what to do about their pregnancy predicament, and Tori desperate to be a mother, could the single doctor make an unconventional offer to her brother and offer to raise his child as her own within the family? Stranger things have happened in Summer Bay…

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Home and Away page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. 

Tags

All about Home and Away

c5jh
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

c5jh

Home and Away: Mason to be a dad – baby bombshell in Summer Bay!

c5jh

Home and Away: new evidence clears Robbo of murder charge? See the new pics

142525.0cda00cc-b887-4576-80bf-c7a211b23585

Home and Away: Tori dumped as Nate leaves Summer Bay

144600.2f994afd-33ad-48ac-ab81-c2d30c0489ed

Home and Away: Hunter faces jail as his past catches up with him

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more