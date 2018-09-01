Home and Away: Tori to bring up Mason’s unwanted baby?

Two members of Home and Away’s Morgan family are facing opposing baby dilemmas, as Tori contemplates IVF and becoming a parent without a partner while her little brother Mason struggles with the news he’s going to be a father after a one-night stand.

On Wednesday 12 September, having confided in his sibling about ex-fling Dempsey’s pregnancy, Mason is intrigued when Tori arranges a family dinner thinking she wants to help announce his news.

As Tori tentatively goes to reveal the reason she’s gathered her brood for food, Mason jumps in and blurts out he’s having a kid – stealing Tori’s thunder, who then admits her plan to undergo IVF treatment so she can have a baby before time is up on her biological clock. And what’s more, doing it without a partner.

Apologising for raining on her parade, Mason is reassured by Tori there’s no harm done and she’s just pleased all their secrets are at last out in the open to the rest of the clan.

But when Mason contacts Dempsey and tells her he thinks they should consider keeping the baby, she accuses him of putting too much pressure on her and storms off.

On Thursday 13 September, Mason tries to smooth things over with his baby mama but is starting to realise the realities of embarking on parenthood with a stranger, while Tori is told by the clinic is could be six months or longer before she gets a sperm donor – but with her fertility issues, will she miss her window of opportunity? Not only that, she offloads to pal Leah she’s uncomfortable with the idea of not knowing the identity of her child’s father.

With Mason and Dempsey still unsure what to do about their pregnancy predicament, and Tori desperate to be a mother, could the single doctor make an unconventional offer to her brother and offer to raise his child as her own within the family? Stranger things have happened in Summer Bay…

