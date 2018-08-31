Belle killed off? Victoria and Matty kiss, plus new romance for Bernice – all the big Emmerdale spoilers for next week

Your complete guide to all the major drama on next week’s episodes of Emmerdale:

Advertisement

Will Belle survive?

Emmerdale’s resident murderer Lachlan White looks like he’ll be adding to his already sizeable body count iwhen he has potentially deadly encounters with both Sam and Belle Dingle. Psychopathic Lachlan is already trying to hide his escalating panic as Robert and Priya grow increasingly suspicious of his actions, but it’s Sam who’s left in big danger when he discovers just how dark Lachlan can be.

Pretty soon, Belle will also start to feel like she’s caught in a waking nightmare when she finds a bloody hoodie and demands answers from her boyfriend. “It’s drenched in blood,” reveals actress Eden Taylor-Draper. “Lachlan tries to lie and says that he must have cut himself. But there’s so much blood on there and Lachlan can’t really explain himself. So that’s when Lachlan’s lies all start to unravel – he can’t control himself any more and it all starts to come out.”

So is this the moment that Lachlan finally confesses his sins? “This is the most shocking we’ve ever seen him. We’ve never actually seen him say out loud what he’s done. And this is when he admits that he’s done all of these terrible things. At this point, Belle is screaming at Lachlan to tell her where Sam is – and he says very calmly that Sam was getting in the way. So she thinks that her brother is dead.”

Now frightened for her own welfare, Belle bolts for the door and a struggle ensues as Lachlan tries to pull her back roughly. Then, in a twist worthy of a horror movie, Belle is left distraught when she discovers Sam lying bloodied and lifeless! Knowing he has to act quickly if he’s to remain at liberty, Lachlan grabs hold of Belle and forces her to leave with him.

Before long, Belle finds herself lying hurt in the road. But how did she get there? And will Lachlan really resort to killing the love of his life? “It’s very dramatic,” says Taylor-Draper. “Belle can’t believe that she’s been sharing her bed and her life with a serial killer. Hopefully she can cope with what’s happening to her, but we shall see…”

Victoria makes a move on Matty

Victoria looks set to make her move on Matty, but how will he react to her advances? Ever since Matty returned to the village, it’s been clear to viewers that there’s chemistry between him and Victoria. But will he recognise that his feelings go beyond friendship? Or will Vic’s attempt to kiss Matty end up backfiring?

In the run-up to the impromptu snog, Matty will be seen getting a bar job at the Woolpack, only to get jealous when he notices Victoria getting interest from a village newcomer by the name of Ellis. When the new guy in town asks Vic out on a date, Matty tells her to go for it. But there’s a sense he’s not quite as on board as he’s making out and is clearly uncomfortable when Victoria arrives at the pub for her evening with Ellis.

Events then look set to take a sour turn when Matty spots Ellis flirting with some girls and goes to confront him. And when Ellis mocks him for his intervention, a fight breaks out as the two guys start throwing punches. In the end, it’s left to Moira to put a stop to the scrap when she drags her son away. But an already riled-up Matty is left fuming when Moira refers to him in the wrong gender and decides to move in with Victoria.

By the end of the week, Matty is starting to wonder whether his anger is down to him developing feelings towards Victoria. But when she leans in for that kiss, will he reciprocate?

Dr Cavanagh comes to the rescue when Faith suffers an allergic reaction to Bernice’s face mask. Bernice gets jealous as she watches Faith enjoy Dr Cavanagh applying cream to her face. Dr Cavanagh sides with Bernice over Faith’s allergic reaction to a face peel. As a way of saying thank you, Bernice offers to cut his hair. It’s clear she is smitten. The attraction between Bernice and Dr Cav is clear. Later, Bernice meets up with Daz. He hugs her, but it’s clear that her head is being turned by Dr Cavanagh…

Joe is in need of help

Noah finds Joe consoling himself with a bottle of vodka after having his proposal of marriage turned down by Debbie. As Joe goes in search of more alcohol, a concerned Noah takes out his phone to send a text. Will Graham come to Joe’s rescue?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.