EastEnders: Keanu lashes out at pregnant Hayley

EastEnders’ Keanu Taylor is full of rage next week in the aftermath of a violent incident that left him battered and bruised, and after taking his anger out out on his pregnant mate Hayley Slater he’s horrified at his explosive temper.

Advertisement

Refusing to tell mum Karen how he got his black eye the previous week, Keanu clashes with the mouthy matriarch on Monday 13 August and punches the wall in a furious row before storming off. Little brother Keegan Baker tries to talk to his brother, but slips up when he mentions Keanu’s dad making it obvious he knows something about him.

When Keanu quizzes Karen she decides it’s time her son knew the truth – that she was stabbed by his violent dad who ended up in prison – but can she go through with it?

Later, Hayley sees Keanu and teases him for being moody, but she’s not prepared to take the brunt of his anger as his temper boils over. Disgusted with himself, Keanu opens up to Karen about struggling with his emotions and on Tuesday 14 August Hayley refuses to accept the mortified mechanic’s apology until she sees how upset she is and offers him comfort.

On Thursday 16 August, relations between Keanu and Hayley have thankfully improved, and as things get flirty the saucy Slater reveals to her friend she’s pregnant – will she reveal the full story about being knocked up by cousin Kat Moon’s husband Alfie?

The simmering romance with Hayley is put to one side, however, when Keanu is instructed by boss Phil Mitchell to help his missus Sharon fix their blocked sink – and he ends up getting soaked!

But his involvement with the Mitchells takes a darker turn on Friday 17 August when Dennis Rickman’s run-in with a local violent gang results in the kid disappearing. As Sharon fears he’s been abducted, can Keanu find him? And if his temper flares up again, will there be serious consequences this time?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.