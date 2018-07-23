Neighbours: Leo and Terese heading for shock affair?

Paul and his son are both in love with the same woman!

Neighbours is lining up a potential love triangle between Terese Willis, her ex-lover Paul Robinson – and his son Leo Tanaka!

Struck by his secretly growing attraction to his dad’s old flame, Leo is feeling awkward as Paul ropes him into his plan to woo Mrs Willis into making her fall for him again. On Thursday 2 August, the Robinson Romeo plans a romantic surprise for her birthday, and orders Leo to keep her occupied.

Reluctantly Mr Tanaka takes oblivious Terese into the city to see some street art. After her initial boredom wears off, the high-maintenance hotel manager eventually starts to enjoy herself and she and Leo start to open up about their childhoods.

There’s an embarrassing incident when Terese falls on her high heel and twists her ankle, accidentally sending her falling into Leo’s arms… This sends the guy’s saucy fantasies through the roof, but the moment is broken when they return to Erinsborough and Terese is delighted at the special birthday date that Paul has organised.

However, Piper Willis later reads a message thread on Leo’s computer, while she’s helping out with arrangements for Dipi Rebecchi’s musical, and learns the full extent of Paul’s calculating attempt at winning her mum back and treating her like a possession to be fought over. How will Terese react when she finds out? And does this give Leo the perfect chance to swoop in?

Visit our dedicated Neighbours page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.