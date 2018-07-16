Neighbours: Home and Away legend arrives as Susan’s troubled sister Liz

Susan Kennedy’s reunion with her sister Liz Conway rakes up painful memories from the past for the family next week, but viewers will be happy to see a familiar face as Liz is played by Home and Away legend Debra Lawrance, known for her iconic role as Pippa Ross in the rival Aussie soap.

Half-sisters Elly Conway and Bea Nilssen are at odds since the revelation Finn Kelly used Bea to get revenge on her sibling and their entire romance was a sham, so aunt Susan summons their mother – and her sister – Liz to visit Erinsborough to get to the bottom of the animosity between the girls.

However, Liz’s arrival opens old wounds as it emerges she put a relationship with a man before Bea’s welfare when she was a teenager, which forced her to live on the streets for five years.

On Monday 23 July, Elly and Bea confront their flaky mother and order her to leave despite the fact she’s only just arrived. Susan plays peacemaker and encourages the trio to cool off then try to work through their issues – with Liz bristling at her moral sibling’s interference over her daughters.

By Friday 27 July attempts at reconciliation for the women have not gone well, and after a disastrous lunch that turns into a character assassination, Liz goeson the lash at the Waterhole. Later that evening, Liz is found by Mark Brennan – she’s been mugged by none other than Finn Kelly, who remains at large after his failed attempt to kill Susan, Elly and Bea… Is Finn still watching the family from afar?

Lairy Liz is streets apart from Lawrance’s most famous role as Summer Bay earth mother Pippa, which she took over from original actress Vanessa Downing in the early days of the show back in 1990. She remained as a regular until 1998 and has made occasional guest appearances in the intervening years. She also previously worked with Jackie Woodburne, aka Susan, in another fondly-remembered Australian drama Prisoner: Cell Block H in the 1980s.

Home and Away fans can revel in some nostalgia in the 30thanniversary documentary Endless Summer, showing on Tuesday 17 July at 7pm on 5Star.

