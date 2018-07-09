EastEnders: meet Mel’s ex-husband Ray – actor Sean Mahon joins the cast

Mel’s fledgling relationship with Jack will face a big threat this summer when her mysterious ex-husband Ray Kelly arrives on EastEnders. Described by show bosses as “a serial risk-taker and expert liar”, Ray will be the last person that Mel wants to see, having noticeably swerved questions about him since she arrived back in town at the start of 2018.

Viewers have already met Ray’s sister Ciara, ex-wife of the Irish gangster Aidan Maguire, all of which suggests that the Albert Square newcomer a chequered past. With Hunter making secret contact with his step-dad and admitting he thinks Jack isn’t good enough for his mum it’s clear he idolises Ray, but why has he suddenly arrived, and what will it mean for Mel and Jack?

Said a show insider: “It’s safe to say that the residents of Walford shouldn’t be fooled by Ray’s slick exterior – a man who thrives on danger and who cannot be trusted is lurking underneath.”

Actor Sean Mahon – whose previous screen credits include Hulk, Philomena and ER – said today of his casting: “I remember watching the very first episode of EastEnders back in 1985 – little did I think I would be roaming the streets of Walford and hanging out at the Queen Vic all these years later.

“I’m so happy to join such an incredibly hard-working and talented team and I’m very much looking forward to playing out the drama that inevitably ensues on any given day in Albert Square. My character, Ray Kelly is not one to tread lightly and his arrival to the Square will cause shockwaves for many of the residents… it doesn’t get much better than that.”

John Yorke, executive consultant at EastEnders, added: “Sean is both a wonderful actor and a delight to work with. His character brings to the show some very big secrets and we can’t wait to watch them explode.”

