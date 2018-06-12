EastEnders: Max and Rainie’s fake marriage busted?

Max Branning’s fake marriage to ex-junkie Rainie is at risk of being exposed in EastEnders next week when the pair face a new obstacle in their quest to gain custody of baby Abi. With their relationship under scrutiny, will the scam be exposed?

On Monday 18 June, the couple are under pressure to secure character references from their friends to support their application for custody of Max’s grandchild Abi, following the tragic death of her mother, Abi, who perished after plunging from the Queen Vic roof on Christmas Day after trying to stop her dad’s suicide attempt.

The big problem with this is that Max and Rainie don’t really have any friends in the Square (never mind the fact that actually detest each other), seeing as everyone still blames him for conning the community last year while doing the Weyland corporation’s dirty work and trying to buy up local businesses, while Rainie’s prostitution and drug addict past hasn’t exactly endeared her to the neighbours.

Max’s offer to help Masood Ahmed with his aunt and uncle’s foster child Harley wins no points when Mas refuses a reference, and on Tuesday 19 June he attempts to bribe Karen Taylor who tells him to get lost when she realises what the slippery car salesman is up to.

Unsurprisingly, ex-girlfriend Carmel Kazemi also says no when Max asks her to provide a glowing reference – not only is she still grieving for murdered son Shakil, she clearly hasn’t forgotten how the Lothario left her in the lurch by cheating on her with Weyland exec Fi Browning.

By Friday 21 June, Max and Rainie are edgy as they prepare for a visit from the social worker – will their happy families act convince them to sign over custody? Can they manage to secure anyone in Walford to vouch for them as reliable parents? Or will volatile Rainie ruin things, and risk losing the cash Max has promised her to pose as his wife and uncover their con?

