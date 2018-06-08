Watch the moving first trailer for HBO’s new Robin Williams documentary

Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind is a film largely narrated by the late comic and offers a revealing and intimate portrait of the star

HBO has revealed a first look at their new documentary about the life of Robin Williams.

Featuring contributions from stars including Steve Martin, Eric Idle, Billy Crystal, Whoopi Goldberg and David Letterman, the documentary Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind is largely narrated by the late actor himself.

In the trailer, Williams describes stand-up as “survival”, while contributor Steve Martin says that “he was really comfortable on stage. Off stage, I just felt he was holding himself together”.

The documentary features interviews with Williams, who took his own life in 2014, in which he speaks about his career, his childhood and having a fear of abandonment early in life.

Meanwhile his son Zak Williams movingly explains that his father “didn’t always feel he was succeeding. But he was the most successful person I know.”

Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind is due to be released by HBO on 16 July