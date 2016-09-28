Ross Kemp and Martine McCutcheon reunited – see the former EastEnders stars together on Loose Women

Former EastEnders stars Ross Kemp and Martine McCutcheon have been reunited on screen for the first time in 18 years during today’s edition of Loose Women.

Recalling her on-screen relationship with Kemp, McCutcheon said: “For me it was just some of the best times ever. There was this code between us that we had each other’s back. I was learning so much. I was so young – I was 18.

“You’re going through life and Ross watched me grow up as well. We just always had each other’s backs, always looked after each other, and we saw so much while we were there. It was such an intense time.”

Kemp himself added: “You spend more time with your fake family than you do with your real family. And I think that’s why some of the acting sometimes is so natural and immediate. You have an alternative family.”

Tiffany’s marriage to Grant came to an abrupt end when she was killed during emotional scenes first broadcast on 31 December 1998.

McCutcheon went on to start a pop career and is now a regular Loose Women panellist, while Kemp is now best-known for his hard-hitting documentaries on Sky 1, the latest of which, Extreme World, continues tonight at 9pm.He also recently reprised the role of Grant Mitchell for a guest stint on EastEnders.

You can watch the Loose Women interview with Ross Kemp below.

