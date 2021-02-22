What’s new on Netflix UK in March 2021 – all the shows and movies coming up

It’s been almost a year since the first coronavirus lockdown first came into effect – and it’s safe to say that Netflix has been responsible for keeping a lot of people sane with a steady stream of films and TV shows in the last year.

And there’s lots more to look forward to as we head into March, with the streamer adding several new documentary and drama series and debuting a handful of intriguing new films.

Amongst the highlights of this month’s film slate is the feature directorial debut of Parks and Recreation star Amy Poehler with new move Moxie, about a high school student who starts a zine calling out sexism, as well as family comedy Yes Day and a documentary film about the life and career of iconic rapper The notorious B.I.G..

As for TV shows, there’s the latest drama from the team behind Money Heist, titled Sky Rojo, a new psychological thriller called The One based on a book of the same name and a docuseries that looks at a spate of bombings that shocked Salt Lake City’s Mormon community in 1985.

There’s also a new education series starring Michelle Obama and a pair of puppets, and a reality series that sees a real estate dealer and a wedding planner fight for the budgets of various couples to be.

Read on for our pick of the March list – and if you’re after February’s Netflix releases, we have that covered, too.

Monday 1st March

Alice season 1 Korean drama about a man and a woman who meet again after they had supposedly been separated forever

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell Feature length documentary about the life of legendary rapper The Notorious B.I.G featuring rare footage and new in-depth interviews

The Bold Type The first four seasons of the comedy-drama series about the team between a glossy women’s magazine

Do You Like Brahms? season 1 Korean romantic drama series about a young violinist who falls for a successful pianist

Sword Art Online season 3 The third series of the anime about a video game whiz

The Promised Neverland season 1 Anime series about three young children who try to engineer an escape from their orphanage when they learn it’s not as safe as they’d been led to believe

Plus older films arriving on, or returning to, the platform:

Banyuki (2009)

How to Be Really Bad (2018)

Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown (2011)

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle (2013)

Something Borrowed (2011)

Trial By Fire (2018)

Turistas (2006)

Tuesday 2nd March

Word Party season 5 Another batch of episodes for the animated children’s show from The Jim Henson Company

Wednesday 3rd March

Moxie Amy Poehler’s feature directorial debut follows a 16-year-old who publishes a zine calling out sexism at her school after being inspired by her mother

Murder Among the Mormons True crime documentary series about a trio of bombings in Salt Lake City in 1985

Plus more than 30 Czech, Finnish, Swedish, Romanian films.

Thursday 4th March

Mariposa (2020) Indonesian film about a student who falls for a high achiever at her new school

Pacific Rim: The Black season 1 Anime spin-off from the sci-fi action film franchise

The Art of Self Defense (2019) Film starring Jesse Eisenberg as a meek man who enrolls in a karate class and is introduced to a hypermasculine sub-culture

Friday 5th March

City of Ghosts season 1 Brand new animated kids show about a group of children who form a club to interview ghosts and learn about their city’s history

Fate of Alakada (2020) Nigerian comedy film about a social media influencer who poses as an event planner

Nevenka: Breaking the Silence Documentary about the story of Spain’s first sexual harassment case, featuring interviews with the victim Nevenka Fernandez

Sentinelle French action film about a highly trained French solider who uses her skills to hunt down the man who hurt her sister

The Best of Enemies (2019) Drama film about civil rights activist Ann Atwater and local Ku Klux Klan leader, CP Ellis, as they co-chair a meeting to discuss racial desegregation of schools

Monday 8th March

Bombay Begums season 1 Hindi-language series about five ambitious women as they navigate life in modern Mumbai

Tuesday 9th March

StarBeam season 3 New series of the animated kids show about a child superhero

The Houseboat season 1 German documentary series about the restoration of an old houseboat

Wednesday 10th March

Dealer Found footage French series about two filmmakers who infiltrate a gang-ruled area to shoot a new music video

Last Chance U: Basketball season 1 Fly-on-the-wall documentary series about a college basketball team in East Los Angeles

Marriage or Mortgage season 1 Reality series following a wedding planner and a real estate agent as they compete for the budgets of spouses to be

She Dies Tomorrow (2020) Thriller film about a woman who, for no rational reason, becomes convinced that she will die the next day

Thursday 11th March

Coven of Sisters Spanish period drama about a group of women accused of witchcraft in Basque Country, 1609

The Block Island Sound (2020) Horror film about a strange force off the coast that influences the residents and wildlife of Block Island

Friday 12th March

Love Alarm season 2 Second series of the Korean drama which focuses on an app that tells the user if someone in the area likes them

Paradise PD part 3 Third series of the adult animated show about an incompetent local police force

Pet Sematary (2019) The latest film adaptation of Stephen King’s horror novel about a highly unusual cemetery

The One season 1 Psychological thriller about a DNA researcher who creates a new matchmaking service after discovering a way to find the perfect partner

The Sisters Brothers (2018) Film set in the American West during the 1850s, in which gunfighter brothers Eli and Charlie Sisters are employed by a rich businessman, known as the Commodore

Yes Day Family comedy film about a mum and dad who decide to say yes to all their childrens’ requests for one day only

Sunday 14th March

The Nun (2018) The fifth instalment in The Conjuring Universe horror saga following a troubled priest and a novice nun

Monday 15th March

The Lost Pirate Kingdom season 1 Documentary series about “the real-life Pirates of the Carribean”

Tuesday 16th March

Blinded by the Light (2019) Film about a Pakistani teenager living in Luton who escapes from his problems through the music of Bruce Springsteen

RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo Stand-up from the German comedy troupe RebellComedy

Waffles + Mochi season 1 Education series about food and culture around the world starring Michelle Obama and puppets called Waffles and Mochi

Wednesday 17th March

Simply Black French actor and writer Jean-Pascal Zadi tackles racism and identity in his homeland through a satirical lens

Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case season 1 True crime docuseries about Véronique Pirotton, a woman who was found dead in a hotel room in Belgium in 2013

Thursday 18th March

B: The Beginning season 2 Second series of the anime about a genius investigator who joins the royal police force

Skylines (2020) Sci-fi film about a virus threatens to turn friendly alien hybrids against humans

Friday 19th March

Country Comfort season 1 Sitcom about a country singer who finds a new life as a nanny for a handsome widower and his five kids

Fatale (2020) Thriller film about a successful sports agent whose perfect life slowly disappears after he becomes entangled in a police investigation after a one night stand

Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 3 Third run of the documentary series all about Formula 1

Little (2019) Comedy film about a woman who wakes up one morning to discover that she has been transformed into her 13-year-old self

Sky Rojo season 1 Spanish crime drama from the team behind Money Heist, series about three women embark on a frantic journey in search of freedom while on the run from their pimp

Wonder Park (2019) Animated family adventure film about a young girl who accidentally discovers an amusement park in a terrible state

Monday 22nd March

Crazy Rich Asians (2018) Romantic comedy about a professor who discovers that her boyfriend belongs to one of the richest families in Singapore