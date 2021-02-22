Accessibility Links

Sky Rojo release date: Latest news on the new thriller from Money Heist creator

Another wild crime epic is on the way from the mind behind White Lines.

Sky Rojo on Netflix

Published:

Alex Pina became one of the most prolific names in the streaming world when his thriller Money Heist became an international phenomenon and he isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

After delivering a modest hit last year with White Lines – which couldn’t secure a season two renewal, but told a satisfying one-and-done crime saga – he returns to Netflix next month with Sky Rojo.

The new darkly comedic thriller will follow three sex workers who go on the run from their pimp and his henchmen, united in their shared goal: “To stay alive for five more minutes”.

Here’s everything you need to know about Sky Rojo.

Sky Rojo release date on Netflix

CONFIRMED: Sky Rojo will be released on Netflix on Friday 19th March as a binge-watch launch.

The first season will consist of eight episodes clocking in at roughly 25-minutes each, while a second season has already been commissioned.

What is Sky Rojo about?

Sky Rojo follows Coral, Wendy and Gina, who work together at a sleazy nightclub and brothel named Club Las Novias, trapped under the thumb of their pimp and his henchmen.

Following a “fatal turn of events” at their workplace, the women attempt a daring escape to free themselves, but it will involve navigating a dangerous world inhabited by violent criminals.

Sky Rojo cast

The three main stars of Sky Rojo are Lali Espósito, Yany Prado and Verónica Sánchez as Wendy, Gina and Coral respectively, all of whom are best known for their work in other Spanish-language productions.

Their formidable pimp and rival Romeo is to be played by Asier Etxeandia, who recently appeared in Antonio Banderas’ awards contender Pain and Glory.

Romeo will be assisted in tracking down the three women by his henchmen, Moisés and Christian, played by Sense8 star Miguel Ángel Silvestre and Enric Auquer.

Sky Rojo trailer

Netflix released a chaotic date announcement trailer for Sky Rojo at the start of the year, which seems to suggest the show won’t shy away from sex, drugs and violence.

Netflix later released a stylised teaser for the upcoming drama, which follows a bullet fired from a gun as it crosses paths with each of the main characters in the series.

Sky Rojo is coming to Netflix on 19th March.

All about Sky Rojo

Sky Rojo on Netflix
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

