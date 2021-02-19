Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 3 release date: First-look trailer and latest news

Formula 1: Drive to Survive is back with season three confirmed to be released in the coming weeks, exclusively on Netflix.

Advertisement

The hugely-popular documentary series has followed key players, superstars, drivers and staff members throughout the last three seasons of Formula 1 drama, and the most recent instalment is ready to go.

A 10-episode season will launch from March, coinciding with the start of the F1 calendar in 2021, and details are beginning to emerge from Netflix.

RadioTimes.com brings you everything we know about Formula 1: Drive to Survive season three.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 3 release date

Netflix have confirmed that the third season will be released on Friday 19th March 2021.

The series will launch on the same day as the first practice session of the 2021 season, providing an absolute treat for fans that weekend.

It will cover the time period from pre-season testing before March 2020 until the end of the season in December.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 3 trailer

The release date announcement was accompanied by a typically action-packed teaser trailer.

More announcements, reveals, trailers and information is expected before the full launch. Watch this space and we’ll keep you in the loop.

What will happen in Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 3?

Lewis Hamilton was crowned world champion for a historic seventh time in 2020, and fans will be able to soak up the major moments from across the grid when the show returns.

The show will inevitably dive into a range of high-octane moments including a first Grand Prix victory for Pierre Gasly, the ongoing strife of Ferrari and Romain Grosjean’s incredible escape from a traumatic crash in Bahrain.

Of course, the season went ahead behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so expect plenty of footage showing how teams coped under the circumstances, including the race that never happened as the season-opening Australian Grand Prix was cancelled on the eve of the weekend.

What happened in season 2?

Drive to Survive season two followed the key movers and shakers across the 2019 Formula 1 season culminating in Lewis Hamilton claiming his sixth world title, nudging him to just one behind the legendary Michael Schumacher.

One of the series’ strengths is that it followed all teams in some capacity, as opposed to focusing on the elite.

Season two opened with a heavy focus on the floundering Haas team, led by eccentric team principal Guenther Steiner, as they struggled to start the season in any form of rhythm or style. It made for compelling viewing, with driver clashes documented and some truly memorable fly-on-the-wall scenes.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.