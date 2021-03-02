F1 2021 calendar: How to watch races on TV and full Grand Prix schedule

Formula 1 returns this month, and how ready we are for the snarling engines, rubber squealing on tarmac and eye-watering speeds to return to our TV screens in 2021.

Advertisement

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the details you need to know about how to watch F1 in 2021, including a full race calendar which will be updated throughout the season if dates are moved or additional races are confirmed.

We will also update this page with a preview for each and every Grand Prix across the 23-round season – from Bahrain to Belgium, from Britain to Brazil and everywhere in between – full of TV details, practice, qualifying and race times, predictions and more.

Lewis Hamilton will become the first driver in history aiming for an eighth world title when he slips into his shiny new Mercedes on the grid in Bahrain, and we’ll be here for every scorching twist and turn as the season unfolds in 2021.

Check out everything you need to know about the 2021 Formula 1 season including full race calendar and TV details below. Lights out, and away we go.

F1 2021 calendar on TV

Updated list. Round 3 Grand Prix location TBC.

Pre-season Testing (12-14th March)

Round 1 – Bahrain Grand Prix (26th-28th Mar)

Round 2 – Italian Grand Prix #1 (16th-18th Apr)

Round 3 – TBC Grand Prix (30th Apr-2nd May)

Round 4 – Spanish Grand Prix (7th-9th May)

Round 5 – Monaco Grand Prix (20th-23rd May)

Round 6 – Azerbaijan Grand Prix (4th-6th Jun)

Round 7 – Canadian Grand Prix (11th-13th Jun)

Round 8 – French Grand Prix (25th-27th Jun)

Round 9 – Austrian Grand Prix (2nd-4th Jul)

Round 10 – British Grand Prix (16th-18th Jul)

Round 11 – Hungarian Grand Prix (30th Jul-1st Aug)

Round 12 – Belgian Grand Prix (27th-29th Aug)

Round 13 – Dutch Grand Prix (3rd-5th Sep)

Round 14 – Italian Grand Prix #2 (10th-12th Sep)

Round 15 – Russian Grand Prix (24th-26th Sep)

Round 16 – Singapore Grand Prix (1st-3rd Oct)

Round 17 – Japanese Grand Prix (8th-10th Oct)

Round 18 – United States Grand Prix (22nd-24th Oct)

Round 19 – Mexican Grand Prix (29th-31st Oct)

Round 20 – Brazil Grand Prix (5th-7th Nov)

Round 21 – Australian Grand Prix (19th-21st Nov)

Round 22 – Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (3rd-5th Dec)

Round 22 – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (10th-12th Dec)

How to watch Formula 1 on TV

You can watch every practice, qualifying and race session live on Sky Sports F1.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

One race – the British Grand Prix on 18th July 2021 – will be shown live on Channel 4.

Watch Formula 1 live stream online

You can watch F1 races with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the Grands Prix via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Formula 1 driver line-up 2021

The driver line-up looks as exciting as ever, if not more so, with iconic Spanish superstar Fernando Alonso back in the sport and hoping to achieve more than simply making up the numbers.

Hamilton is back on a one-year deal with Mercedes as he aims to win his eighth world title, while Daniel Ricciardo has switched teams and is likely to be more competitive in 2021 than in recent campaigns.

Sebastian Vettel may have also been given a new lease of life in a dark horse car, while there’s an M. Schumacher back on the grid in the shape of legendary champion Michael’s son, Mick, who will compete in his debut Formula 1 campaign.

We’ve rounded up the full F1 driver line-up 2021 so that you can make sense of the grid before lights out in Bahrain.

Formula 1 salaries 2021

Formula 1 is a glitzy world that goes beyond the track. The rockstar image is well and truly alive in a number of the big names on the grid, with lifestyles supported by hefty salaries across the grid.

There’s a new cost cap enforced in 2021 that limits team spending on the car itself to $145m this season in a bid to increase competition across the field.

Right now, there is no driver salary cap, but discussions are ongoing as to a limit that can be paid to drivers across the grid.

Check out all the F1 2021 salaries for the season ahead, showing how much F1 drivers will earn in 2021.

Formula 1 teams 2021

Mercedes are back and they mean business once again with their W12 car aiming to continue their untouchable streak of form.

Despite Max Verstappen’s best efforts in 2020, his Red Bull simply couldn’t come close to a credible world title challenge, but with Racing Point rebranded as Aston Martin and McLaren on the rise, the competitive midfield battle could force one or two teams to step up a gear and challenge at the top.

Ferrari will be desperate to bounce back from a horrendous season, while Haas will also hope for improvements and Williams continue to search for points following a dismal 2020.

Check out the full list of F1 teams competing for glory in 2021.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch before and after the drama on the track, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.