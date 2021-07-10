Italy v England prediction and team line-up: Who will win the Euro 2020 final?

Can England finally bring football home this summer? Strap yourself in and buckle up, because we’re about to find out.

The Three Lions step out in front of 60,000 fans at Wembley tonight to face Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

This tournament has been different for England for so many reasons – one of them being Gareth Southgate’s men entered the tournament as one of the favourites to win the whole thing.

England‘s players have coped admirably with that unfamiliar ‘favourites’ tag and have sailed through the tournament with relative ease, albeit for a drab 0-0 draw against Scotland in the group stages.

Standing in their way is the small matter of four-time world champions Italy who are competing in their 10th major tournament final.

It’s a game where experience counts for a lot but England need to play without fear and ensure they emerge victorious in the capital to deliver the biggest celebration party since 1966.

Italy v England prediction

There are so many areas where this match could be won or lost and the defences are key.

Italy have conceded three times in six matches, while England have let in just one goal throughout the tournament.

Harry Kane will have his work cut out finding a way past Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci but, equally, Italy’s front three will come up against an England defence that has hardly put a foot wrong.

In midfield, the talented Mason Mount will be looking to build on his impressive semi-final display but comes up against Chelsea team-mate Jorginho, who showed the big occasions don’t phase him in the slightest by scoring the winning penalty in the semi-final to send Spain packing.

Kalvin Phillips and Declan Rice will also be busy keeping the likes of Federico Chiesa and Lorenzo Insigne quiet, with the Italians not afraid to shoot from outside the box.

It’s unlikely to be a high-scoring affair but, with Kane and Raheem Sterling on fire, England will always pose a threat in and around the box.

Substitutes could play an important part once again, with the likes of Jack Grealish and Phil Foden useful options for Southgate to deploy if, like the semi-final against Denmark, he finds his team a goal down.

This game has all the makings of a classic but it’s England who should edge the win – and by edge we don’t mean penalties!

Our prediction: Italy 1-2 England (11/1 at bet365)

Italy v England predicted team line-ups

Italy: Donnarumma, Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Emerson; Barella, Jorginho, Verratti; Chiesa, Immobile, Insigne.

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Phillips, Rice; Saka, Mount, Sterling; Kane.

When is Italy v England?

Italy v England will kick-off at 8pm on Sunday 11th July. You can watch it on ITV with coverage starting at 6:30pm or on BBC from 6:20pm.

