What time is Italy v England Euro 2020 final on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

England face Italy in the Euro 2020 final in what is set to be a memorable night in English football’s history, regardless of the result.

The Three Lions will be spurred on by 60,000 fans at Wembley, along with the rest of the nation watching at home or in pubs, as they look to end their 55-year wait for a major trophy.

Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling will rightly take the plaudits for helping to fire England this far but every single one of Gareth Southgate’s men has contributed to leave them on the brink of writing their name into the history books.

The most loyal of football fans have sat through 50 Euro 2020 fixtures so far and for England and Italy fans there’s one more rollercoaster of emotions to endure.

While England headed into the tournament among the favourites, an experienced Italy side entered with little expectation and that lack of pressure has worked wonders for Roberto Mancini’s men.

But England know they will have to put an end to Italy’s 33-match unbeaten streak if they are to bring it home this summer.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Italy v England on TV and online.

When is Italy v England on TV?

Italy v England will take place on Sunday 11th July 2021.

Check out our Euro 2020 fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information, plus find out how to watch Euro 2020 on TV.

What time is kick-off?

Italy v England will kick off at 8pm.

The Euro 2020 final will occupy the later time slot which was also used for the semi-finals earlier in the week.

Which TV channel is Italy v England on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One and ITV. Coverage times have not yet been confirmed.

Games will be split between ITV and BBC throughout the tournament with every single moment of every match being broadcast on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Italy v England online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Italy v England team news

Italy: Italy are still without defender Leonardo Spinazzola after he ruptured his Achilles tendon playing against Belgium, and he will be out for several months.

Chelsea’s Emerson Palmieri put in an impressive shift against Spain in his place and will be expected to do so again on Sunday.

Ciro Immobile is likely to lead the attack with Federico Chiesa and Lorenzo Insigne on either flank.

England: Bukayo Saka returned to the starting XI against Denmark after missing the Ukraine quarter-final and should retain his starting spot.

Jack Grealish and Phil Foden will both be pushing for starts after coming off the bench against Denmark, as will Jordan Henderson in the middle of the park.

The defence and attack will remain the same with Harry Kane leading the line once again.

Italy v England odds

Our prediction: Italy v England

Italy have never lost to England at a major finals but this is a Three Lions team playing without fear and a manager who gets the best out of his players.

Southgate’s game plans have worked wonders so far but he might need a Plan B against Italy if, as expected, the Azzurri’s defence leaves England’s attackers isolated.

Both of the defences have been consistently strong throughout and Kane will be in for a difficult evening against Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiiellini.

But England’s wing-backs, along with the pace and trickery of Raheem Sterling and Bukayo Saka, will get in behind Italy’s defence and that is where Southgate’s men can emerge victorious in a game of fine margins.

Our prediction: Italy 1-2 England (11/1 at bet365)

