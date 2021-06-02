Italy Euro 2020 team guide – Fixtures, key players, predictions

Italy are dark horses coming into Euro 2020 (taking place in summer 2021), with expectations running surprisingly low for boss Roberto Mancini despite a strong run of results since the manager took over the national team.

Advertisement

Mancini is currently overseeing an unbeaten run of 22 competitive fixtures and has transformed this Italy side into a strong unit that prioritises team togetherness over individual talent.

Italy’s squad has a wealth of attacking ability but Mancini is yet to crack the formula that can catapult this side from likely quarter-finalists to Euro 2020 winners. Plenty of attention will be placed on how the forward line fares in the group stage, while there are fewer questions around Italy’s experienced defensive set-up.

Rome will stage all three of Italy’s Group A Euro 2020 fixtures and they are on course to book a date with top-ranked side Belgium in the quarter-finals.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full Italy team guide for Euro 2020 including fixtures, the squad, key players and more.

When are Italy playing next?

Italy’s first fixture at Euro 2020 will see them face Turkey in the opening match of the tournament on Friday 11th June 2021.

The match kicks off at 8pm (UK time) and will be shown live on BBC One and iPlayer.

Rome’s Stadio Olimpico will host the game, meaning Italy have a slight home advantage here.

Italy fixtures

Friday 11th June

Game 1 – Group A: Turkey v Italy (8pm)

Wednesday 16th June

Game 2 – Group A: Italy v Switzerland (8pm)

Sunday 20th June

Game 3 – Group A: Italy v Wales (5pm)

Check out when and where every game is available to watch with our Euro 2020 on TV guide.

Stay on the ball. Get all the sporting action direct to your inbox. Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Italy squad

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Milan), Alex Meret (Napoli), Salvatore Sirigu (Torino)

Defenders: Francesco Acerbi (Lazio), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Emerson Palmieri (Chelsea), Alessandro Florenzi (Paris), Leonardo Spinazzola (Roma), Rafael Toloi (Atalanta)

Midfielders: Nicolò Barella (Inter), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Jorginho (Chelsea), Manuel Locatelli (Sassuolo), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma), Stefano Sensi (Inter), Marco Verratti (Paris)

Forwards: Andrea Belotti (Torino), Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus), Federico Chiesa (Juventus), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli), Giacomo Raspadori (Sassuolo)

Italy manager

Roberto Mancini

Mancini was appointed Italy head coach in 2018 after replacing Gian Piero Ventura on a permanent basis. The boss was tasked with recuperating Italy’s losses after their failed 2018 World Cup qualification campaign. And so far he’s done well. He’s lifted the team to the top of the UEFA Nations League and restored faith amongst Azzurri fans.

Mancini famously delivered Manchester City their first ever Premier League title back in 2012 and since then has managed Galatasaray, Inter and Zenit. He made his debut for Italy as a player in 1984 and spent most of his playing career at Sampdoria.

Italy key player

Marco Verratti

Having had to wait until the likes of Andrea Pirlo called it a day in the heart of Italy’s midfield, it’s always felt as though Marco Verratti has played catch-up on his international career. The former Pescara man made his international debut nine years ago yet boasts just over 40 caps for his country.

Verratti is now the heartbeat of both this Italy side and his club PSG. The 28-year-old is in his prime and acts as the pendulum between attack and defence. A calm operator under pressure, Verratti can snuff out opposition attacks and instigate counters in a flash. His presence will be vital if Italy are to make progress this summer.

Italy predictions

Defensively Italy are a solid unit but the question marks will be placed on their attacking prowess. Mancini has plenty of options up front, with Andrea Belotti, Domenico Berardi, Federico Bernardeschi, Federico Chiesa and Ciro Immobile all deserving of a starting place.

The issue for the boss is finding the right balance amongst all this talent. Should Italy get off to a good start against Turkey and Switzerland then they could well settle into this tournament and progress deep into July.

However, class may well tell in the latter stages and a semi-final berth is perhaps the very best the Azzurri can hope for this summer.

Prediction: Quarter-final exit

Who will win Euro 2020? Check out our full predictions as we rank and rate all 24 teams.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.