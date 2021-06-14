Euro 2020 fixtures: Full list of matches, dates and all the scores and results so far

The opening weekend of Euro 2020 has played out in intriguing fashion with an intense week of matches ahead.

Advertisement

England has been whipped into a frenzy following an encouraging opening display against Croatia but now it’s time for Scotland to prove their worth on the European stage.

The Tartan Army will be limited in numbers but not in spirit or voice, with Hampden Park set to be rocked to its foundations as Scotland host Czech Republic on home soil this afternoon.

Once that clash is over, it’s time for Group E to kick off, with Spain ready to roll against Sweden in the pick of the matches today.

Ferran Torres, Pau Torres and Aymeric Laporte will be hoping to form the spine of a new-look Spanish outfit as they seek to rebuild their ferocity on the continental stage.

Poland take on Slovakia in between the other two games, meaning 20 of the 24 teams will have played by the end of the evening.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full list of Euro 2020 fixtures taking place in the summer of 2021 with dates, times, group details and more.

Read more: Euro 2020 schedule – full Euro TV Guide

When does Euro 2020 start and end?

The finals tournament started on Friday 11th June 2021 and runs until the final on Sunday 11th July 2021.

The dates almost perfectly align with the original tournament schedule which was supposed to be held in 2020.

Officials responded to the COVID-19 outbreak with a resolution to nudge the tournament back a year in order to cause minimal disruption to the existing world football calendar.

Follow our Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

Euro 2020 groups

Group A: Turkey, Italy, Wales, Switzerland

Group B: Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Russia

Group C: Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, North Macedonia

Group D: England, Croatia, Scotland, Czech Republic

Group E: Spain, Sweden, Poland, Slovakia

Group F: Hungary, Portugal, France, Germany

Read more about the Euro 2020 groups – including our tournament predictions

Euro 2020 fixtures

All times are UK time

Group stage

Monday 14th June

Group D: Scotland v Czech Republic (2pm)

Group E: Poland v Slovakia (5pm)

Group E: Spain v Sweden (8pm)

Tuesday 15th June

Group F: Hungary v Portugal (5pm)

Group F: France v Germany (8pm)

Wednesday 16th June

Group B: Finland v Russia (2pm)

Group A: Turkey v Wales (5pm)

Group A: Italy v Switzerland (8pm)

Thursday 17th June

Group C: Ukraine v North Macedonia (2pm)

Group B: Denmark v Belgium (5pm)

Group C: Netherlands v Austria (8pm)

Friday 18th June

Group E: Sweden v Slovakia (2pm)

Group D: Croatia v Czech Republic (5pm)

Group D: England v Scotland (8pm)

Saturday 19th June

Group F: Hungary v France (2pm)

Group F: Portugal v Germany (5pm)

Group E: Spain v Poland (8pm)

Sunday 20th June

Group A: Italy v Wales (5pm)

Group A: Switzerland v Turkey (5pm)

Monday 21st June

Group C: North Macedonia v Netherlands (5pm)

Group C: Ukraine v Austria (5pm)

Group B: Russia v Denmark (8pm)

Group B: Finland v Belgium (8pm)

Tuesday 22nd June

Group D: Czech Republic v England (8pm)

Group D: Croatia v Scotland (8pm)

Wednesday 23rd June

Group E: Slovakia v Spain (5pm)

Group E: Sweden v Poland (5pm)

Group F: Germany v Hungary (8pm)

Group F: Portugal v France (8pm)

Round of 16

Saturday 26th June

1: Group A runner-up v Group B runner-up (5pm)

2: Group A winner v Group C runner-up (8pm)

Sunday 27th June

3: Group C winner v Group D/E/F third place (5pm)

4: Group B winner v Group A/D/E/F third place (8pm)

Monday 28th June

5: Group D runner-up v Group E runner-up (5pm)

6: Group F winner v Group A/B/C third place (8pm)

Tuesday 29th June

7: Group D winner v Group F runner-up (5pm)

8: Group E winner v Group A/B/C/D third place (8pm)

Quarter-finals

Friday 2nd July

QF1: Winner of 6 v Winner of 5 (5pm)

QF2: Winner of 4 v Winner of 2 (8pm)

Saturday 3rd July

QF3: Winner of 3 v Winner of 1 (5pm)

QF4: Winner of 8 v Winner of R7 (8pm)

Semi-finals

Tuesday 6th July

SF1: Winner of QF2 v Winner of QF1 (8pm)

Wednesday 7th July

SF2: Winner of QF4 v Winner of QF3 (8pm)

Final

Sunday 11th July

Winner of SF1 v Winner of SF2 (8pm)

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Euro 2020 results

Friday 11th June

Group A: Turkey 0-3 Italy (8pm)

Saturday 12th June

Group A: Wales 1-1 Switzerland (2pm)

Group B: Denmark 0-1 Finland (5pm)

Group B: Belgium 3-0 Russia (8pm)

Sunday 13th June

Group D: England 1-0 Croatia (2pm)

Group C: Austria 3-1 North Macedonia (5pm)

Group C: Netherlands 3-2 Ukraine (8pm)

How to watch Euro 2020 on TV and live stream

Euro 2020 will be broadcast between BBC and ITV across their main TV channels.

Streaming options will be available on the BBC Sport website, BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub, meaning you can watch every minute of the action without paying a penny. Result!

Welsh language broadcaster S4C will also be showing live coverage of every Wales match.

Check out our Euro 2020 schedule TV guide for detailed channel information and keep returning to read our individual match previews as the tournament progresses for broadcast info, team news, score predictions and more.

Euro 2020 stadiums: What are the venues?

There are 11 host cities in all, across 11 different countries. There were initially going to be 12 cities involved, however Dublin were forced to withdraw after being unable to give assurances about crowd size at the games.

Every venue will be at least 25 per cent full for every game of the tournament.

Rome (Stadio Olimpico)

Baku (Olympic Stadium)

Saint Petersburg (St Petersburg Stadium)

Copenhagen (Parken Stadium)

Amsterdam (Johan Cruijff ArenA)

Bucharest (National Arena)

London (Wembley Stadium)

Glasgow (Hampden Park)

Bilbao (Estadio de San Mamés)

Munich (Fußball Arena München)

Budapest (Ferenc Puskás Stadium)

Check out our full guide to Euro 2020 stadiums including images, capacity details and more.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.