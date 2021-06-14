Euro 2020 fixtures: Full list of matches, dates and all the scores and results so far
We bring you all the confirmed Euro 2020 fixtures going ahead in 2021 including dates, times and more so you can plan your summer of football.
Published:
The opening weekend of Euro 2020 has played out in intriguing fashion with an intense week of matches ahead.
England has been whipped into a frenzy following an encouraging opening display against Croatia but now it’s time for Scotland to prove their worth on the European stage.
The Tartan Army will be limited in numbers but not in spirit or voice, with Hampden Park set to be rocked to its foundations as Scotland host Czech Republic on home soil this afternoon.
Once that clash is over, it’s time for Group E to kick off, with Spain ready to roll against Sweden in the pick of the matches today.
Ferran Torres, Pau Torres and Aymeric Laporte will be hoping to form the spine of a new-look Spanish outfit as they seek to rebuild their ferocity on the continental stage.
Poland take on Slovakia in between the other two games, meaning 20 of the 24 teams will have played by the end of the evening.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full list of Euro 2020 fixtures taking place in the summer of 2021 with dates, times, group details and more.
Read more: Euro 2020 schedule – full Euro TV Guide
When does Euro 2020 start and end?
The finals tournament started on Friday 11th June 2021 and runs until the final on Sunday 11th July 2021.
The dates almost perfectly align with the original tournament schedule which was supposed to be held in 2020.
Officials responded to the COVID-19 outbreak with a resolution to nudge the tournament back a year in order to cause minimal disruption to the existing world football calendar.
Follow our Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport
Euro 2020 groups
Group A: Turkey, Italy, Wales, Switzerland
Group B: Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Russia
Group C: Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, North Macedonia
Group D: England, Croatia, Scotland, Czech Republic
Group E: Spain, Sweden, Poland, Slovakia
Group F: Hungary, Portugal, France, Germany
- Read more about the Euro 2020 groups – including our tournament predictions
Euro 2020 fixtures
All times are UK time
Group stage
Monday 14th June
Group D: Scotland v Czech Republic (2pm)
Group E: Poland v Slovakia (5pm)
Group E: Spain v Sweden (8pm)
Tuesday 15th June
Group F: Hungary v Portugal (5pm)
Group F: France v Germany (8pm)
Wednesday 16th June
Group B: Finland v Russia (2pm)
Group A: Turkey v Wales (5pm)
Group A: Italy v Switzerland (8pm)
Thursday 17th June
Group C: Ukraine v North Macedonia (2pm)
Group B: Denmark v Belgium (5pm)
Group C: Netherlands v Austria (8pm)
Friday 18th June
Group E: Sweden v Slovakia (2pm)
Group D: Croatia v Czech Republic (5pm)
Group D: England v Scotland (8pm)
Saturday 19th June
Group F: Hungary v France (2pm)
Group F: Portugal v Germany (5pm)
Group E: Spain v Poland (8pm)
Sunday 20th June
Group A: Italy v Wales (5pm)
Group A: Switzerland v Turkey (5pm)
Monday 21st June
Group C: North Macedonia v Netherlands (5pm)
Group C: Ukraine v Austria (5pm)
Group B: Russia v Denmark (8pm)
Group B: Finland v Belgium (8pm)
Tuesday 22nd June
Group D: Czech Republic v England (8pm)
Group D: Croatia v Scotland (8pm)
Wednesday 23rd June
Group E: Slovakia v Spain (5pm)
Group E: Sweden v Poland (5pm)
Group F: Germany v Hungary (8pm)
Group F: Portugal v France (8pm)
Round of 16
Saturday 26th June
1: Group A runner-up v Group B runner-up (5pm)
2: Group A winner v Group C runner-up (8pm)
Sunday 27th June
3: Group C winner v Group D/E/F third place (5pm)
4: Group B winner v Group A/D/E/F third place (8pm)
Monday 28th June
5: Group D runner-up v Group E runner-up (5pm)
6: Group F winner v Group A/B/C third place (8pm)
Tuesday 29th June
7: Group D winner v Group F runner-up (5pm)
8: Group E winner v Group A/B/C/D third place (8pm)
Quarter-finals
Friday 2nd July
QF1: Winner of 6 v Winner of 5 (5pm)
QF2: Winner of 4 v Winner of 2 (8pm)
Saturday 3rd July
QF3: Winner of 3 v Winner of 1 (5pm)
QF4: Winner of 8 v Winner of R7 (8pm)
Semi-finals
Tuesday 6th July
SF1: Winner of QF2 v Winner of QF1 (8pm)
Wednesday 7th July
SF2: Winner of QF4 v Winner of QF3 (8pm)
Final
Sunday 11th July
Winner of SF1 v Winner of SF2 (8pm)
Euro 2020 results
Friday 11th June
Group A: Turkey 0-3 Italy (8pm)
Saturday 12th June
Group A: Wales 1-1 Switzerland (2pm)
Group B: Denmark 0-1 Finland (5pm)
Group B: Belgium 3-0 Russia (8pm)
Sunday 13th June
Group D: England 1-0 Croatia (2pm)
Group C: Austria 3-1 North Macedonia (5pm)
Group C: Netherlands 3-2 Ukraine (8pm)
How to watch Euro 2020 on TV and live stream
Euro 2020 will be broadcast between BBC and ITV across their main TV channels.
Streaming options will be available on the BBC Sport website, BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub, meaning you can watch every minute of the action without paying a penny. Result!
Welsh language broadcaster S4C will also be showing live coverage of every Wales match.
Check out our Euro 2020 schedule TV guide for detailed channel information and keep returning to read our individual match previews as the tournament progresses for broadcast info, team news, score predictions and more.
Euro 2020 stadiums: What are the venues?
There are 11 host cities in all, across 11 different countries. There were initially going to be 12 cities involved, however Dublin were forced to withdraw after being unable to give assurances about crowd size at the games.
Every venue will be at least 25 per cent full for every game of the tournament.
- Rome (Stadio Olimpico)
- Baku (Olympic Stadium)
- Saint Petersburg (St Petersburg Stadium)
- Copenhagen (Parken Stadium)
- Amsterdam (Johan Cruijff ArenA)
- Bucharest (National Arena)
- London (Wembley Stadium)
- Glasgow (Hampden Park)
- Bilbao (Estadio de San Mamés)
- Munich (Fußball Arena München)
- Budapest (Ferenc Puskás Stadium)
Check out our full guide to Euro 2020 stadiums including images, capacity details and more.
If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.