Euro 2020 group analysis: Predictions for each group

Euro 2020 groups have been confirmed and pre-tournament nerves are jangling across the continent with hope and expectation mingled with excitement and tension as we finally approach kick-off in 2021.

Advertisement

Each group is filled with a range of teams, from seasoned champions to up-and-coming units, and each will feel they have a chance of progressing to the knockout stages of the Euro 2020 fixtures with several third-place teams to progress.

The top two sides from each group will qualify for the Round of 16 as well as four third-placed teams with the most points.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions for how each group will finish up, as well as analysing some of the key contenders and match-ups each of the home nations must face. Check out our guide to Euro 2020 on TV for a full breakdown of how to watch the tournament this year.

Group A

Getty Images

Italy Turkey Switzerland Wales

Wales head into the tournament without manager Ryan Giggs at the helm after he was charged with assaulting two women. Giggs has pleaded not guilty to three charges of domestic abuse. Robert Page will lead the group.

Gareth Bale is obviously the main man, while the postponed tournament has allowed Joe Allen to return to fitness and Aaron Ramsey is back in the fold, but how far can that squad really go this time? Unfortunately, probably not far.

Preparations have been greatly hindered, Bale is a patchy superstar as opposed to a consistent match-winner for his nation and they’re in a tough group full of wily customers who will all believe they have a claim to win the group.

Italy failed to reach the 2018 World Cup and Roberto Mancini faced a mountainous task to get his tired nation back on top. But that is exactly what he has achieved. The Italians head into the tournament with renewed verve, familiar defensive stalwarts and fresh attacking talents. They are not to be underestimated.

Turkey may fancy themselves as dark horses for the whole Euro 2020 competition. They enter the tournament on the back of good form, including a 4-2 win over the Netherlands, and are very much a team full of goals – both scoring and conceding them.

Hakan Calhanoglu is the main man, but keep an eye out for Lille star Zeki Celik who led his team to the Ligue 1 title ahead of star-studded PSG this term.

Stay on the ball. Get all the sporting action direct to your inbox. Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Group B

Getty Images

Belgium Denmark Russia Finland

Belgium simply haven’t cashed in on their golden generation despite climbing to the top of the FIFA World Rankings for a spell. Vincent Kompany has retired and several other defenders such as Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld and Thomas Vermaelen aren’t far from joining him. Eden Hazard has dropped off the map.

However, they do boast Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne, two of the most deadly players in the tournament who are likely to fire them out of the group, though not necessarily through to the latter stages of the tournament.

They are joined by a proficient Denmark side capable of putting up a stern fight for top spot. Stunningly, in the last four years, they have only lost two international games – both at the hands of Denmark.

Group C

Getty Images

Netherlands Ukraine Austria North Macedonia

Virgil van Dijk is missing for the Netherlands but, fortunately for them, they have landed in arguably the most favourable group and should top it with relative comfort.

North Macedonia did defeat Germany in March, but they remain the lowest-ranked team in the tournament for a reason, while Austria have fallen away in the last few years after a decent streak.

Ukraine won their qualifying group ahead of Portugal following remarkable form under the guidance of the legendary Andriy Shevchenko, though recently results haven’t all gone their way.

Group D

Getty Images

England Czech Republic Croatia Scotland

On the face of it, England appeared to draw a relatively kind group, especially after a cursory glance at the ultimate Group of Death containing France, Germany and Portugal. The reality is that England have a very awkward group to navigate.

Croatia boast a talented squad, with pedigree of defeating England in the 2018 World Cup semi-finals, though the likes of Luka Modric aren’t getting any younger. They have been in poor form during 2020/21 with just two wins from nine games before a pair of unconvincing victories over Cyprus and Malta last time out.

Czech Republic could be dark horses in Group D. They held Belgium to a draw in March and boast Premier League pedigree in the shape of West Ham duo Vladimir Coufal and Tomas Soucek as well as continental stars Patrick Schick and Jakub Jankto.

Scotland are very much a wildcard team who couldn’t be more up for the clash with England at Wembley. They boast a number of Premier League stars and clearly have a confident mentality under Steve Clarke.

But when all is said and done, England remain favourite in Group D. Harry Kane ranks among the top players are the tournament, while Phil Foden is staking a claim to become the hottest new talent in world football. Mason Mount is a growing force while Jadon Sancho, Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood add to attacking ranks that any team at the tournament would love to boast.

Group E

Getty Images

Spain Poland Sweden Slovakia

Spain are a team in transition. The glory days of Andres Iniesta and Xavi are gone, and they’re in search of fresh inspiration. Luis Enrique has made a huge call to leave captain Sergio Ramos at home, though Basque player Aymeric Laporte has declared for Spain and is likely to feature in defence.

Spain lack a clinical, world-beating striker but boast a typically bristling array of midfield options including Koke, Sergio Busquets and Thiago, while Adama Traore and Ferran Torres will be determined to make their mark.

Robert Lewandowski’s presence tips Poland ahead of Sweden in the race for second, though both will provide a stern test for the Group E favourites Spain.

Group F

Getty Images

France Portugal Germany Hungary

Wow. Let’s just take a moment to consider the Hungary team meetings over the past few months preparing for this one.

The three big boys are likely to go through to the knockouts due to the re-formatted tournament, nullifying some of the potential excitement around the group.

France’s strength in depth is unparalleled. Kylian Mbappe is arguably the best player at Euro 2020, while Karim Benzema’s shock return to the squad has loaded them up even further.

Portugal won the tournament last time around without boasting the strongest squad, but here they have Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias, Ruben Neves, Ricardo Pereira and Joao Cancelo all involved. Remarkably, none of that list played in 2016. They are serious contenders for the crown.

It’s hard to write Germany off but an embarrassing defeat to North Macedonia in March, with Hansi Flick waiting in the wings to replace Joachim Low, hardly represents solid preparation. Much will depend on the form of Chelsea duo Timo Werner and Kai Havertz.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.