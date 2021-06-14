Euro 2020 schedule – How to watch every match on TV and live stream
Check out the full Euro 2020 TV schedule including kick-off time, channel details and live stream information for the whole tournament.
Published:
Euro 2020 has kicked off in tasty fashion, with four of the seven games so far featuring a team that has scored three goals and a number of the tournament’s dark horses flashing their silverware credentials.
England, Belgium and Italy all recorded wins in their opening Euro 2020 fixtures, while Netherlands and Ukraine lit up Sunday evening with the match of the tournament so far.
Euro 2020 continues today with more huge spectacles to savour live on TV, including Scotland‘s first match at a major tournament finals since 1998.
They face Czech Republic in a bid to take a huge, early step towards the knockout rounds. A victory for the Scots would put them level with England at the top of Group D.
Group E also begins today, with Spain, Poland, Slovakia and Sweden all kicking off their tournaments in a pair of feisty encounters – but who will seize an early grip on the group?
BBC and ITV are once again splitting the rights for the prestigious international football tournament with a generous portion of games each and a mountain of drama heading our way as England try, one again, to bring it home.
Pubs and beer gardens may look different this year, for obvious reasons, but wherever you choose to hunker down to watch the football on TV, we’re all guaranteed heart-pounding drama and a summer we probably deserve.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full Euro 2020 on TV guide including kick-off times, channel details and more, with fresh match previews to be updated throughout the tournament.
Euro 2020 on TV
Every game is being shown live across BBC and ITV, with each of their main TV channels broadcasting every match live for free.
Each game will also be available on BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub so you’ll never miss a moment, even on the move.
Welsh language broadcaster S4C will also be showing live coverage of every Wales match.
All times are UK time
Group stage
Monday 14th June
Group D: Scotland v Czech Republic (2pm) BBC One / iPlayer
Group E: Poland v Slovakia (5pm) ITV / ITV Hub
Group E: Spain v Sweden (8pm) BBC One / iPlayer
Tuesday 15th June
Group F: Hungary v Portugal (5pm) ITV / ITV Hub
Group F: France v Germany (8pm) ITV / ITV Hub
Wednesday 16th June
Group B: Finland v Russia (2pm) BBC One / iPlayer
Group A: Turkey v Wales (5pm) BBC One / iPlayer / S4C / S4C Clic
Group A: Italy v Switzerland (8pm) ITV / ITV Hub
Thursday 17th June
Group C: Ukraine v North Macedonia (2pm) ITV / ITV Hub
Group B: Denmark v Belgium (5pm) ITV / ITV Hub
Group C: Netherlands v Austria (8pm) BBC One / iPlayer
Friday 18th June
Group E: Sweden v Slovakia (2pm) BBC One / iPlayer
Group D: Croatia v Czech Republic (5pm) BBC One / iPlayer
Group D: England v Scotland (8pm) ITV / ITV Hub
Saturday 19th June
Group F: Hungary v France (2pm) BBC One / iPlayer
Group F: Portugal v Germany (5pm) ITV / ITV Hub
Group E: Spain v Poland (8pm) BBC One / iPlayer
Sunday 20th June
Group A: Italy v Wales (5pm) ITV / ITV Hub / S4C / S4C Clic
Group A: Switzerland v Turkey (5pm) ITV / ITV Hub
Monday 21st June
Group C: North Macedonia v Netherlands (5pm) ITV / ITV Hub
Group C: Ukraine v Austria (5pm) ITV / ITV Hub
Group B: Russia v Denmark (8pm) BBC / iPlayer
Group B: Finland v Belgium (8pm) BBC / iPlayer
Tuesday 22nd June
Group D: Czech Republic v England (8pm) ITV / ITV Hub
Group D: Croatia v Scotland (8pm) ITV4 / ITV Hub
Wednesday 23rd June
Group E: Slovakia v Spain (5pm) ITV / ITV Hub
Group E: Sweden v Poland (5pm) ITV / ITV Hub
Group F: Germany v Hungary (8pm) BBC / iPlayer
Group F: Portugal v France (8pm) BBC / iPlayer
Round of 16
Saturday 26th June
1: Group A runner-up v Group B runner-up (5pm)
2: Group A winner v Group C runner-up (8pm)
Sunday 27th June
3: Group C winner v Group D/E/F third place (5pm)
4: Group B winner v Group A/D/E/F third place (8pm)
Monday 28th June
5: Group D runner-up v Group E runner-up (5pm)
6: Group F winner v Group A/B/C third place (8pm)
Tuesday 29th June
7: Group D winner v Group F runner-up (5pm)
8: Group E winner v Group A/B/C/D third place (8pm)
Quarter-finals
Friday 2nd July
QF1: Winner of 6 v Winner of 5 (5pm)
QF2: Winner of 4 v Winner of 2 (8pm)
Saturday 3rd July
QF3: Winner of 3 v Winner of 1 (5pm)
QF4: Winner of 8 v Winner of R7 (8pm)
Semi-finals
Tuesday 6th July
SF1: Winner of QF2 v Winner of QF1 (8pm)
Wednesday 7th July
SF2: Winner of QF4 v Winner of QF3 (8pm)
Final
Sunday 11th July
Winner of SF1 v Winner of SF2 (8pm) BBC One / iPlayer
