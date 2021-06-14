Euro 2020 schedule – How to watch every match on TV and live stream

Euro 2020 has kicked off in tasty fashion, with four of the seven games so far featuring a team that has scored three goals and a number of the tournament’s dark horses flashing their silverware credentials.

Advertisement

England, Belgium and Italy all recorded wins in their opening Euro 2020 fixtures, while Netherlands and Ukraine lit up Sunday evening with the match of the tournament so far.

Euro 2020 continues today with more huge spectacles to savour live on TV, including Scotland‘s first match at a major tournament finals since 1998.

They face Czech Republic in a bid to take a huge, early step towards the knockout rounds. A victory for the Scots would put them level with England at the top of Group D.

Group E also begins today, with Spain, Poland, Slovakia and Sweden all kicking off their tournaments in a pair of feisty encounters – but who will seize an early grip on the group?

BBC and ITV are once again splitting the rights for the prestigious international football tournament with a generous portion of games each and a mountain of drama heading our way as England try, one again, to bring it home.

Pubs and beer gardens may look different this year, for obvious reasons, but wherever you choose to hunker down to watch the football on TV, we’re all guaranteed heart-pounding drama and a summer we probably deserve.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full Euro 2020 on TV guide including kick-off times, channel details and more, with fresh match previews to be updated throughout the tournament.

Follow our Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

Euro 2020 on TV

Every game is being shown live across BBC and ITV, with each of their main TV channels broadcasting every match live for free.

Each game will also be available on BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub so you’ll never miss a moment, even on the move.

Welsh language broadcaster S4C will also be showing live coverage of every Wales match.

All times are UK time

Group stage

Monday 14th June

Group D: Scotland v Czech Republic (2pm) BBC One / iPlayer

Group E: Poland v Slovakia (5pm) ITV / ITV Hub

Group E: Spain v Sweden (8pm) BBC One / iPlayer

Tuesday 15th June

Group F: Hungary v Portugal (5pm) ITV / ITV Hub

Group F: France v Germany (8pm) ITV / ITV Hub

Wednesday 16th June

Group B: Finland v Russia (2pm) BBC One / iPlayer

Group A: Turkey v Wales (5pm) BBC One / iPlayer / S4C / S4C Clic

Group A: Italy v Switzerland (8pm) ITV / ITV Hub

Thursday 17th June

Group C: Ukraine v North Macedonia (2pm) ITV / ITV Hub

Group B: Denmark v Belgium (5pm) ITV / ITV Hub

Group C: Netherlands v Austria (8pm) BBC One / iPlayer

Friday 18th June

Group E: Sweden v Slovakia (2pm) BBC One / iPlayer

Group D: Croatia v Czech Republic (5pm) BBC One / iPlayer

Group D: England v Scotland (8pm) ITV / ITV Hub

Saturday 19th June

Group F: Hungary v France (2pm) BBC One / iPlayer

Group F: Portugal v Germany (5pm) ITV / ITV Hub

Group E: Spain v Poland (8pm) BBC One / iPlayer

Sunday 20th June

Group A: Italy v Wales (5pm) ITV / ITV Hub / S4C / S4C Clic

Group A: Switzerland v Turkey (5pm) ITV / ITV Hub

Monday 21st June

Group C: North Macedonia v Netherlands (5pm) ITV / ITV Hub

Group C: Ukraine v Austria (5pm) ITV / ITV Hub

Group B: Russia v Denmark (8pm) BBC / iPlayer

Group B: Finland v Belgium (8pm) BBC / iPlayer

Tuesday 22nd June

Group D: Czech Republic v England (8pm) ITV / ITV Hub

Group D: Croatia v Scotland (8pm) ITV4 / ITV Hub

Wednesday 23rd June

Group E: Slovakia v Spain (5pm) ITV / ITV Hub

Group E: Sweden v Poland (5pm) ITV / ITV Hub

Group F: Germany v Hungary (8pm) BBC / iPlayer

Group F: Portugal v France (8pm) BBC / iPlayer

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Round of 16

Saturday 26th June

1: Group A runner-up v Group B runner-up (5pm)

2: Group A winner v Group C runner-up (8pm)

Sunday 27th June

3: Group C winner v Group D/E/F third place (5pm)

4: Group B winner v Group A/D/E/F third place (8pm)

Monday 28th June

5: Group D runner-up v Group E runner-up (5pm)

6: Group F winner v Group A/B/C third place (8pm)

Tuesday 29th June

7: Group D winner v Group F runner-up (5pm)

8: Group E winner v Group A/B/C/D third place (8pm)

Quarter-finals

Friday 2nd July

QF1: Winner of 6 v Winner of 5 (5pm)

QF2: Winner of 4 v Winner of 2 (8pm)

Saturday 3rd July

QF3: Winner of 3 v Winner of 1 (5pm)

QF4: Winner of 8 v Winner of R7 (8pm)

Semi-finals

Tuesday 6th July

SF1: Winner of QF2 v Winner of QF1 (8pm)

Wednesday 7th July

SF2: Winner of QF4 v Winner of QF3 (8pm)

Final

Sunday 11th July

Winner of SF1 v Winner of SF2 (8pm) BBC One / iPlayer

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.