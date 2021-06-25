Euro 2020 knockout fixtures and schedule – last 16 knockout dates and times

After a group stage that saw long-time rivals clash, Italy impress with a continued unbeaten track record and England advance with a clean sheet, the Euro 2020 knockout phase is upon us.

We now have the full fixture list for the last 16 knockout phase, with the top two teams from each group progressing along with the top four third-place finishers

This means Portugal, Czech Republic, Switzerland and Ukraine have snuck into the line-up, following a thrilling end to the group stage on Wednesday 23rd as Portugal tied with Germany.

Wales are through also for the opening Round of 16 match against Denmark, sure to kick off two weeks of shocks, surprises and of course, penalty shootouts.



RadioTimes.com brings you the full list of Euro 2020 fixtures taking place in the summer of 2021 with dates, times, group details and more.

When is Euro 2020 knockout stage?

The knockouts begin on Saturday 26th June 2021 and run until the final on Sunday 11th July 2021.

This marks a break after the group stage which concluded with Group F’s final matches on Wednesday 23rd June, with Wales v. Denmark officially kicking off the knockout stage on Saturday 26th.

The knockout stage will include the quarter and semi-finals, including the grand final which will take place at London’s Wembley stadium.

Euro 2020 knockout fixtures

After the relative safety of the group stages, there are no second chances in the knockout phase as the remaining 16 teams battle it out for a spot in the finals. They will be whittled down to eight for the semi-finals, four for the quarter-finals and of course a final two for the all-important final.

There’ll be no more frustrating draws in the knockout stages, with matches instead going to extra time and then the dreaded penalty shootout – which could mean England and Germany could go to penalties yet again after The Three Lions’ infamous losses at the 1990 World Cup and Euro 96.

Other matches to look forward to include heavyweight hitters Belgium and Portugal facing off on Sunday, while Italy will be looking to continue their 30-win streak on Saturday.

All times are UK time

Round of 16

Saturday 26th June

1: Wales v Denmark (5pm)

2: Italy v Austria (8pm)

Sunday 27th June

3: Netherlands v Czech Republic (5pm)

4: Belgium v Portugal (8pm)

Monday 28th June

5: Croatia v Spain (5pm)

6: France v Switzerland (8pm)

Tuesday 29th June

7: England v Germany (5pm)

8: Sweden v Ukraine (8pm)

Quarter-finals

Friday 2nd July

QF1: France/Switzerland v Croatia/Spain (5pm)

QF2: Belgium/Portugal v Italy/Austria (8pm)

Saturday 3rd July

QF3: Netherlands/Czech Republic v Wales/Denmark (5pm)

QF4: Sweden/Ukraine v England/Germany (8pm)

Semi-finals

Tuesday 6th July

SF1: Winner of QF2 v Winner of QF1 (8pm)

Wednesday 7th July

SF2: Winner of QF4 v Winner of QF3 (8pm)

Final

Sunday 11th July

Winner of SF1 v Winner of SF2 (8pm)

Who got through from each group?

The top two teams from each group progress to the knockout stages, along with the top four third-place finishers who really were jostling for the spot until the last minute.

Portugal survived the ‘Group of Death’ to rank among the top of the third-place teams, followed by Czech Republic, Switzerland and Ukraine.

The nations advancing from each group include:

Group A: Italy, Wales, Switzerland

Group B: Belgium, Denmark

Group C: Netherlands, Austria, Ukraine

Group D: England, Croatia, Czech Republic

Group E: Sweden, Spain

Group F: France, Germany, Portugal

Prediction

An eventful group stage has blown most expectations out of the water, but halfway through the competition has ranked the teams and made our predictions for who will win Euro 2020.

A ferocious round of 16 will see a true clash of the titans from the likes of Belgium v Portugal and England v Germany, matches that will likely see Portugal and England sadly bow out of the competition.

This will see Belgium take on fellow heavyweights Italy, in an eventful quarter-final that will like likely see Italy claim victory in the biggest game of the tournament so far.

Semi-final match-ups will likely see an almighty face-off with Italy v France and Denmark v Germany, with France ultimately walking away with the trophy after a gritty final against Germany.

Want more Euro 2020 content? We’ve got you covered – read on to find out every Euros winner throughout the history of the tournament, how many fans are attending Euro 2020 games this year, how VAR is being used at Euro 2020, if you can still get tickets to Euro 2020, or why Euro 2020 is not called Euro 2021.

