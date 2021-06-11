When is the Euro 2020 final? Date, time and stadium details

After all but one of the Euro 2020 fixtures are done, the final will be one of the sporting highlights of the year – and that’s before we mention the fact that England might actually be there for it!

Advertisement

Five years after Portugal were crowned champions in 2016, the European Championships are back in summer 2021, with the final to be a hotly-contested affair regardless of who makes it there.

France are the favourites to lift the trophy, though Portugal do look even stronger than when they triumphed last time ahead of the group stage.

England will fancy their chances to enjoy a deep run as dark horses, while Spain, Germany and Italy will all hope to make an impact following a muted few years for each.

The final is a spectacle we’ve all waited too long for but it will soon be here and we’ve got all the details you’re going to need to know ahead of it.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about the Euro 2020 final including when the game kicks off, what time TV coverage starts and more.

When is the Euro 2020 final?

The Euro 2020 final takes place on Sunday 11th July 2021.

It was supposed to take place on the same Sunday in 2020 but the tournament dates were simply knocked back an entire year due to the pandemic spread and restrictions.

What time does the Euro 2020 final kick off?

The Euro 2020 final will kick off at the usual time for major finals of 8pm in UK time.

Conveniently, the location of the game and the tournament itself means no super early or extremely late starts.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Where is the Euro 2020 final held in 2021?

The Euro 2020 final will be held at Wembley, a year later than anticipated.

Wembley has a growing pedigree for hosting elite finals with the Champions League final, FA Cup, League Cup finals and EFL play-off finals all being held there.

However, the relatively ‘new’ Wembley Stadium is yet to host a major international tournament final, though the Euro 96 final was held at the old ground on the same site.

England fans will be desperate to see their side in the showpiece match on home soil.

Will fans attend the Euro 2020 final?

Yes, fans will attend the Euro 2020 final! However, question marks remain over how many.

More details will emerge throughout the tournament but, as things stand, 21,500-capacity crowds will be permitted to attend Euro 2020 group games at Wembley.

Reports suggest that number could rise to around 45,000 for the knockout games staged at Wembley, while the final could even see an increase beyond that depending on the state of the pandemic at that stage. Find out more about how many fans are at Euro 2020.

How to get Euro 2020 final tickets

Your current options for securing a ticket for the Euro 2020 final are either divine intervention or you suddenly realise that you are, in fact, UEFA President Alexander Ceferin.

Comparing Euro 2020 final tickets to gold dust would actually make entry to the final seem more reasonable than your chances actually are.

Many people have actually had their final tickets cancelled due to the severely reduced capacities allowed for the fina, but it remains to be seen who will be allocated tickets should the legal limits be upgraded.

How to watch the Euro 2020 final on TV

The game will be shown live on BBC and ITV on Sunday 11th July.

Coverage times are yet to be confirmed but both channels will offer substantial build-up so you can pick your pundits and commentators on the night. For more information, visit our guide to how to watch Euro 2020 on TV.

How to live stream Euro 2020 final online

If you happen to be out and about during the Euro 2020 final, firstly, what are you doing?! Secondly, you have a backup option to tune in for the game online.

BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub will both be fully operational and will stream the final live online.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.