Who will win Euro 2020? England favourites to beat Italy

England fans around the country are currently waiting with bated breath for the national team’s biggest fixture in 55 years as Gareth Southgate’s men prepare to take on Italy in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

The match is set up to be an extremely tight one, with both teams impressing on their way to the final and at this stage it’s hard to predict who will be lifting the trophy come the end of the evening. But the bookies have done just that.

We’ve rounded up some of the bookies’ odds for the final and provided RadioTimes.com’s own expert prediction below. Read on for everything you need to know about who is favourite to win as Italy v England kicks off tonight.

Who are the favourites to win Euro 2020?

According to Bet365, England are slight favourites to edge out the Italians at the time of writing – although there’s not a lot in it.

Interestingly, England went into the tournaments as favourites alongside France, who were defeated by Switzerland in a dramatic Round of 16 Penalty Shootout, while Italy have seen their odds narrow as the competition has progressed.

What are the odds of England winning Euro 2020?

England are 4/5 favourites to lift the trophy at Bet365, with Italy’s odds given as 1/1.

As for winning the match in normal time (as opposed to extra time or penalties) England’s odds are 31/20, compared to 21/10 for Italy and 2/1 for the scored to be tied after 90 minutes.

Italy v England predicted result

RadioTimes.com‘s prediction is that England will win the match 2-1, with bet356 is offering odds of 11/1 for that result.

Our Italy v England prediction is defences for both sides will be key – note that, while Italy have conceded three times in six matches, England have let in just one goal.

There will be key battles between Harry Kane and Italy centre back pairing Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci, as well as the midfield struggle, which will see Chelsea teammates Mason Mount and Jorginho face off.

While the match is not likely to be a high-scoring affair, Kane and Raheem Sterling ensure England will always pose a threat in and around the box, while the likes of Jack Grealish and Phil Foden can be useful options from the bench.

Our expert analysis concludes, “This game has all the makings of a classic but it’s England who should edge the win – and by edge we don’t mean penalties!”

It might bot be surprising to learn that when you ask pundits and former pros who they think will win, the result tends to vary based on their nationality.

Michael Owen, Jamie Carragher, Rio Ferdinand are among those who have backed England to win, while Fabio Capello, Antonio Conte and Alesandro Del Piero all fancy the Italians to lift the trophy – not a surprising set of allegiances.

If you're looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.