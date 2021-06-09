How many fans are at Euro 2020 games?

The delayed Euro 2020 (taking place in summer 2021) will see the tournament played across the continent in multiple locations for the first time, with 11 host cities welcoming fans back into stadiums – but how full will each venue be?

The 2020 tournament had to be postponed last summer due to the coronavirus pandemic but the Euro 2020 fixtures are finally here, with 51 matches coming our way.

Wembley will be hosting the semi-finals and the final and, despite travel restrictions in place across large parts of Europe, 11 countries will be hosting matches.

For a full breakdown of which venue is hosting each fixture you can check out our complete Euro 2020 stadiums and host cities guide, while the breakdown of how many fans are expected to attend matches can be found below.

What are the Euro 2020 venue capacities?

Below is the most recent information available provided by UEFA regarding stadium capacities in place for each venue.

Saint Petersburg and Baku have confirmed capacities of 50 per cent .

and have confirmed capacities of . Budapest aims to host 100 per cent of the stadium capacity, but with strict stadium entry requirements for spectators.

aims to host of the stadium capacity, but with strict stadium entry requirements for spectators. Amsterdam, Bucharest, Copenhagen, Glasgow, Rome and Seville will be hosting 25 per cent – 45 per cent of the stadium capacity.

and will be hosting of the stadium capacity. London has confirmed a minimum capacity of 25 per cent for the first three group matches and round of 16 match – with potentially 50 per cent or higher coming into play for the semi-finals and final.

has confirmed a minimum capacity of for the first three group matches and round of 16 match – with potentially or higher coming into play for the semi-finals and final. Munich aims to host a minimum of 14,500 spectators, corresponding to approximately 22 per cent of the stadium capacity.

How many fans will be allowed at Euro 2020?

Stadio Olimpico, Rome (Italy) – 18,000 fans allowed

Olympic Stadium, Baku (Azerbaijan) – 31,000 fans allowed

St Petersburg Stadium, Saint Petersburg (Russia) – 30,500 fans allowed

Parken Stadium, Copenhagen (Denmark) – 15,900 fans allowed

Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam (Netherlands) – At least 12,000 fans allowed

National Arena, Bucharest (Romania) – 13,000 fans allowed

Puskas Arena, Budapest (Hungary) – 61,000 fans allowed

Wembley Stadium, London (England) – 22,500 fans allowed

Hampden Park, Glasgow (Scotland) – 12,000 fans allowed

Estadio La Cartuja, Seville (Spain) – 18,000 fans allowed

Allianz Arena, Munich (Germany) – 14,500 fans allowed

