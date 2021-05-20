Euro 2020 stadiums – Host cities, capacities and pictures

Euro 2020 kicks off in the summer of 2021, a year after it was supposed to, and the continent is gearing up for a huge feast of football in the weeks to come.

Organisers faced an agonising wait to find out whether the tournament would actually go ahead, but all of the obstacles of the past year have been cleared and now we’re ready for lift-off.

At least 25 per cent capacity crowds will be permitted at each ground for each game, meaning we’ll be able to soak up the passion of the fans for every strike of the ball.

A confirmed list of 11 stadiums in 11 host cities will stage Euro 2020 fixtures, after Dublin’s Aviva Stadium had to be cut due to concerns over COVID-safe capacities.

The semi-finals and final will be held at Wembley in the UK, while supporters will have to fly as far as Baku, St Petersburg and Rome if they are to watch their teams compete for glory.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full list of Euro 2020 stadiums and host cities for the tournament in 2021.

Parken Stadium

Location: Copenhagen, Denmark

Capacity: 38,065

Year built: 1992

Fixtures: 3x group games, 1x last-16 clash

Home club: FC Copenhagen

Denmark’s national stadium is the smallest venue at Euro 2020 but it is certainly not to be overlooked. Parken is the biggest ground in Scandinavia and recently upgraded its lighting and hospitality services to meet the highest UEFA standards.

The stadium has a retractable roof, making it a perfect concert venue when football is not being played.

Parken is situated in the north-eastern corner of Copenhagen — a city that is braced to welcome the world to its high-end shopping streets, late-night bars and cool cafes when the tournament finally gets underway.

Hampden Park

Location: Glasgow, UK

Capacity: 52,063

Year built: 1903

Fixtures: 3x group games, 1x last-16 clash

Home club: Queen’s Park FC

Few stadiums in the world have enjoyed such a rich history as Hampden Park. The ground has staged Champions League and European Cup finals, the 2014 Commonwealth Games and countless concerts.

It is probably most famed for the Hampden Roar, named after the noise generated by Scotland fans when away teams play in Glasgow. The stadium itself is a giant bowl, meaning the atmosphere carries easily around the terraces. This more than makes up for the fact it has a running track around the outside of the pitch.

Glasgow itself is one of the most diverse and vibrant cities in the UK and Hampden is a 15-minute drive south from the centre.

San Mames

Location: Bilbao

Capacity: 53,332

Year built: 2013

Fixtures: 3x group games, 1x last-16 clash

Home club: Athletic Bilbao

Basque Country welcomes European football to its doors in 2021 with three group games and a quarter-final at Bilbao’s stunning San Mames stadium. The ground is situated in the heart of this bustling city and is an icon of the skyline already.

The roof was extended in 2017 to ensure full coverage for every supporter during rainy days. The extension meant the lighting had to be improved.

Bilbao itself is famed for its food, nightlife and art scene. If the Guggenheim Museum isn’t to your taste then the bars that litter this city will certainly keep football fans entertained.

Johan Cruyff Arena

Location: Amsterdam, Netherlands

Capacity: 54,990

Year built: 1996

Fixtures: 3x group games, 1x last-16 clash

Home club: Ajax

Named after Holland’s iconic former player Johan Cruyff, ‘De Arena’ is a giant building on the outskirts of Amsterdam. It was originally designed to cater for an athletics track but that idea was scrapped in the early 1990s.

It staged five games at Euro 2000, including the semi-final between Netherlands and Italy. It also staged the 1998 Champions League final and 2013 Europa League final.

The ground has a retractable roof, which makes it one of the Netherlands’ most iconic music and events venues when the football season is in hiatus. Amsterdam itself is famed for its tourist attractions, museums, nightlife and beer.

Arena Nationala

Location: Bucharest, Romania

Capacity: 55,600

Year built: 2011

Fixtures: 3x group games, 1x last-16 clash

Home clubs: Steaua Bucharest, Dinamo Bucharest

Another stadium with a retractable roof, the decision to build the new Arena Nationala in 2007 was a much-needed move, what with the previous Stadionul National crumbling away. The ground took less than four years to build and quickly became the biggest stadium in Romania.

The Arena Nationala is noted for its large VIP and box facilities, which means national home games are a lucrative source of income for the Romanian FA. It hosted the 2012 Europa League final, where Atletico Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao 3-0.

The ground is a 20-minute drive east from Bucharest city centre and has its own bus and tram stop.

Puskas Arena

Location: Budapest, Hungary

Capacity: 67,200

Year built: 2019

Fixtures: 3x group games, 1x last-16 clash

The Puskas Arena is the most modern stadium hosting games at Euro 2020, having staged its first match in November 2019. The giant ground sits on the site of the former Ferenc Puskas Stadium, which at one stage held a capacity of 100,000.

The exterior walls of the ground light up during matches and the ground itself is thought to have cost over €600m to build — more than double the original budget.

Fans can drive to the ground in around 10 minutes from Budapest city centre, but taxis or public transport are considered better options.

Krestovsky Stadium

Location: St Petersburg, Russia

Capacity: 68,130

Year built: 2017

Fixtures: 3x group games, 1x quarter-final clash

Home club: Zenit St Petersburg

It took 10 years to build Zenit St Petersburg’s new home but many Russians will claim it was worth it. The Krestovsky Stadium is a magnificent arena located on the outskirts of the city, overlooking the Gulf of Finland.

It was one of the key venues for the 2018 World Cup, staging seven games during the tournament including France’s semi-final victory over Belgium.

Russia will play two of their Group B games at the Krestovsky Stadium, with third third clash – against Denmark – taking place in Copenhagen.

Olympic Stadium

Location: Baku, Azerbaijan

Capacity: 68,500

Year built: 2015

Fixtures: 3x group games, 1x quarter-final clash

Azerbaijan burst onto the world football stage when it opened the Olympic Stadium in 2015. Before then, very few international competitions had made its way to the far eastern outskirts of Europe.

The stadium features a running track and mainly consists of two large rings of terraces that circle the action. It has hosted the 2015 European Games and the 2019 Europa League final between Arsenal and Chelsea.

The Olympic Stadium is a 15-minute drive from the centre of Baku and lies north east of the city on the banks of the Caspian Sea.

Stadio Olimpico

Location: Rome, Italy

Capacity: 72,690

Year built: 1927

Fixtures: 3x group games, 1x quarter-final clash

Home club: Roma, Lazio

The Stadio Olimpico is one of the most iconic football stadiums in the world. It has survived multiple face-lifts over its near-100-year lifetime and remains a mecca for football fans.

The ground has hosted a World Cup, a European Championships, four European Cup / Champions League finals, the 1960 Olympics and the 1987 World Athletics Championships.

Located on the banks of the Tiber in north west Rome, the Stadio Olimpico is the spiritual heart of Italy’s sporting infrastructure. Rome itself is one of the most visited places on the planet and the city will play host to three Italy group games, including their clash with Wales.

Allianz Arena

Location: Munich, Germany

Capacity: 75,000

Year built: 2005

Fixtures: 3x group games, 1x quarter-final clash

Home club: Bayern Munich

The Allianz Arena was built ahead of Germany’s staging of the 2006 World Cup and is one of the premier sporting venues in European football. Bayern Munich have made the ground their own, yet lost their ‘home’ Champions League final to Chelsea in 2012.

The stadium is famed for its colour-changing exterior and relatively low cost (€340m) for a ground of its size. Bayern departed the Olympiastadion in 2005 to move into their new home.

Munich itself is famed for its beer scene and museums. The stadium is located north of the city centre and is a half-hour drive away. Fans can access the ground using public transport.

Wembley Stadium

Location: London, UK

Capacity: 90,000

Year built: 2007

Fixtures: 3x group games, 1x last-16 clash, 2x semi-finals, final

Wembley calls itself the ‘Home of Football’ and it is certainly the centre stage for Euro 2020, with seven games set to tale place in west London. The stadium is the biggest in the UK and boasts the famous arch that keeps the roof suspended above the ground.

The old Wembley was demolished in 2002 after staging one World Cup, multiple FA Cup finals, five European Cup finals, the 1948 Olympic Games, two Rugby League World Cup finals and iconic concerts such as Live Aid.

The new stadium went over budget at a cost of almost £800m, took longer than expected to build and is often criticised for failing to generate an atmosphere during England home games.

It is a 30-minute tube ride from the centre of London and is a massive site for fans to mingle outside. As for London, the city remains one of the most multi-cultural and vibrant urban areas in the world, attracting around 30 million visitors each year.

