Who will win Euro 2020? Every team ranked

The sun’s out, the country is thawing and 24 teams will battle for glory in back-to-back matches at Euro 2020 across a month-long period of wall-to-wall summer football. This is what we need right now, and it’s coming.

As usual with any major international tournament, there are clear favourites, fallen giants, dark horses, unexpected top performers, inevitable flops and absolute wildcards. This is why we love international football.

Each team has redeeming features, and every nation will be full of hope that this is their year to step up and be counted on the continental stage.

Here, RadioTimes.com ranks and rates all 24 teams at Euro 2020 and reveals who we think will win the tournament in 2021.

We ran our predictions through a tournament tree to determine how far each side will progress, with plenty of intriguing results and a potentially fatal stumbling block for England to navigate.

Austria

The Austrians have barely played a team above them in the world rankings and that makes it difficult to properly assess their chances.

They have won plenty of games since the 2018 World Cup, but in that time they have also been defeated by Latvia and Romania, as well as being destroyed 4-0 by Denmark in their own back garden.

Austria is likely to secure third place in the group, but it could be one of two third-place teams to miss out on the knockouts.

Prediction: Group stage

Belgium

Getty Images

This feels like crunch time for Roberto Martinez and Belgium’s golden generation, with plenty of big names approaching the autumn of their careers.

Vincent Kompany is gone and Thomas Vermaelen, Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen will be following him soon. Eden Hazard has dropped off the radar and few superstars appear to be stepping up just yet.

In Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku, they boast two of the finest players at the tournament, but they will run into plenty of traffic in the knockout stages. They could be in for a relatively early exit.

Prediction: Quarter-finals

Croatia

Croatia is the archetypal ‘awkward’ team to play in any tournament. They’ve got a crown jewel in the shape of Luka Modric, surrounded by better-than-average stars from top European leagues.

However, time is not on their side. Modric is 35, Mario Mandzukic is gone and this could be the last time the core of their 2018 World Cup final side plays together.

The bookies are automatically tipping Croatia to be England’s only threat in Group D alongside two weak teams. In reality, Group D has England as clear favourites and three ‘awkward’ games for them to negotiate.

Prediction: Round of 16

Czech Republic

As mentioned, many are tipping Croatia to battle England at the top of the group, but the Czech Republic shouldn’t be underestimated.

West Ham duo Vladimir Coufal and Tomas Soucek add power and presence to a team bristling with established attacking stars.

Patrik Schick and Jakub Jankto are talented footballers, who could become breakout stars of the tournament if they open the taps against their Group D opponents. They could earn a very favourable Round of 16 tie against Poland and become shock quarter-finalists.

Prediction: Quarter-finals

Denmark

The Danes boast a solid squad, consisting of a string of players currently plying their trade at some of the biggest teams in Europe.

They’re in great form, having started their World Cup qualifying campaign with 14 goals in three matches, and came out of their Nations League group with 10 points, including four points taken from England.

Kasper Schmeichel, Andreas Christensen, Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg, Christian Eriksen and Kasper Dolberg form a solid spine and could turn Denmark into surprise dark horses.

Prediction: Round of 16

England

Gareth Southgate enters Euro 2020 with greater expectations on his shoulders than at the World Cup. He boasts an incredible stable of attacking talents and must prove he can use them.

Harry Kane will be joined by a supporting cast that could include any of Mason Mount, generational hot prospect Phil Foden, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, Raheem Sterling, Jadon Sancho, Jack Grealish and more.

England should win their group with relative comfort, but doing so would throw them straight into the path of France, Germany or Portugal in the Round of 16. Finishing second in the group would lead to a far easier path for England.

If England can navigate a high stakes Round of 16 clash (we’ve predicted they will face Portugal), they could run all the way to the final.

Prediction: Runners up

Finland

The Finns enter their first ever major tournament finals as rank outsiders.

The Scandinavians will be led by Teemu Pukki, who will be on cloud nine after winning promotion to the Premier League once again with Norwich.

However, the quality just isn’t even close to being on par with Belgium and Denmark, who should both comfortably defeat them.

Prediction: Group Stage

France

The strength and depth of this France squad was already off the scale and then they added Karim Benzema back into the fold against the odds, after a lengthy absence from the national team.

Kylian Mbappe is primed to become the player of the tournament, Antoine Griezmann is always a threat for France and N’Golo Kante runs the midfield like three separate entities, while Paul Pogba will turn up fit and ready this summer.

France’s tournament will be defined in the group stage. If they slip up in a tough group, they could face a tricky knockout path, but they will be the favourites in every match regardless of their opponents.

Prediction: WINNERS

Germany

Getty Images

It’s fair to say Germany don’t enter the tournament in fine shape, with iconic coach Jochim Low ready to exit the scene immediately after the tournament, to be replaced by Hansi Flick.

The Germans suffered in the 2018 World Cup and their trials aren’t going to get any easier given their group status alongside Portugal and France.

However, their saving grace is likely to be third-place qualification. Our predictor has them running into the Netherlands and Turkey in the knockout rounds, before being knocked out by England in the final four.

Prediction: Semi-finals

Hungary

Imagine being Hungary right now. Imagine all of the preparations, the planning, the plotting, the hope, the excitement, the tension of reaching Euro 2020, only to be placed in a group with France, Portugal and Germany.

They are firmly poised to stick to the bottom of Group F and the big boys may seek to use them as a way to boost their goal difference tallies in what is likely to be a nail-biting group.

Hungary’s only hope is for the three other sides to form a ‘rock, paper, scissors’ chain and defeat one another, then for Hungary to upset the odds to win a game of their own.

Prediction: Group Stage

Italy

The Italians hit their lowest ebb a couple of years ago after failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

Since then, Roberto Mancini has worked wonders with a fresh squad that may not boast the big names of Italian teams gone by, but has plenty of fresh attacking impetus.

Their nimble strikeforce will be safe in the knowledge that the old stalwarts behind them still have life in the legs, with Giorgio Chiellini and co to command the backline and dig deep for some low-scoring wins.

Prediction: Semi-finals

Netherlands

The Netherlands haven’t played in a major tournament finals game since their third-place play-off clash at the 2014 World Cup. Their time in the wilderness is over, but don’t expect a rampant comeback for the iconic orange army in 2021.

Virgil van Dijk’s absence is a huge blow, but Memphis Depay will hope to power his team through to the knockout rounds from the front.

The Netherlands have been dealt a relatively kind group, but will face pressure from Ukraine and are likely to stumble at the first major hurdle in the knockouts.

Prediction: Round of 16

North Macedonia

North Macedonia enter the tournament at N0.62 in the FIFA World Rankings. They’re truly the small fish in a big, wide pond this year, but will relish the chance to do damage in a favourable group.

The squad is dappled with speckles of talent such as Leeds ace Ezgjan Alioski and legendary striker Goran Pandev, who is still going strong for Genoa in Serie A at the age of 37.

They are likely to finish rock bottom of Group E, but the North Macedonians did defeat Germany (!) 2-1 in their jaw-dropping last outing. Anything is possible.

Prediction: Group Stage

Poland

Getty Images

It feels lazy – but painfully accurate – to suggest Poland’s chances rest solely on Robert Lewandowski’s form and fitness.

He is arguably the best out-and-out striker in the world right now and with him in the game, anything is possible.

Poland will benefit from a relatively kind group but won’t challenge the elite at the deep end of the tournament.

Prediction: Round of 16

Portugal

The wild nature of the Euro 2020 group draw means Portugal could be the biggest losers of the tournament despite boasting 101 reasons why they could win the whole thing.

Forgetting the draw, you’d tip France, England and Portugal as the three favourites to win the tournament, but if England win Group D, two of those teams are likely to meet in the Round of 16.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s star may be on the way down, but Portugal will add Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias and Ruben Neves to the squad that won Euro 2016.

Portugal versus England would be a worthy final showdown, yet it could cruelly become a Round of 16 tie, and haven’t you heard? It’s coming home…

Prediction: Round of 16

Russia

The last hosts of a major tournament will head across Europe knowing they’re up against it to qualify from the Group Stage.

World Cup heroes Artem Dzyuba and Aleksandr Golovin are undoubtedly Russia’s brightest hopes for a strong Euro 2020 tournament.

Similarly to Finland, they should be polished off by both Belgium and Denmark. A victory over Finland could see them qualify in third place, but with two of the third-place teams missing out, Russia could easily be one of them.

Prediction: Group Stage

Scotland

The ultimate ‘do not rule them out’ team at Euro 2020. Unfortunately, on paper, their time at the tournament should be short-lived, but there is reason for some optimism north of the border.

Andy Robertson, Kieran Tierney and Scott McTominay bring top level experience that Scotland hasn’t seen for some time. Each of them will meld together to form the spine of a robust team.

Che Adams’ call-up for Scotland has thrown them another boost ahead of the tournament.

Steve Clarke’s men are likely to be tipped for fourth in Group D by every football writer in the land ahead of the tournament – including this one – but they will arrive organised, fired up and determined to prove every single critic wrong. And nobody would begrudge them if they did.

Prediction: Group Stage

Slovakia

Slovakia finished last in their Nations League B group and drew with Cyprus and Malta in their opening 2022 World Cup qualifying games.

Juraj Kucka remains a key figure in the side, but there isn’t a lot of top talents to shout about.

Marek Hamsik’s career is tailing off at Goteborg in Sweden after a spell in China, and he is unlikely to haul his team off the foot of Group E.

Prediction: Group Stage

Spain

Getty Images

Spain have failed to progress beyond the last 16 of a tournament since they won the Euros in 2012 – after winning the 2010 World Cup and 2008 Euros before that.

They struggled at the World Cup and are without legendary midfield maestro Andres Iniesta as well as Xavi, who retired from the national team in 2014.

Sergio Ramos has been left at home, a massive decision by Luis Enrique, and while Aymeric Laporte has switched allegiances to Spain in time for selection there is huge pressure on the next generation of talent to succeed.

Spain are the best of an average bunch in Group E and could actually wind up with a favourable Round of 16 tie but don’t expect them to challenge for the trophy.

Prediction: Quarter-finals

Sweden

Sweden and Poland are relatively inseparable in Group E. Both are likely to lose to Spain, both are likely to defeat Slovakia, and they will face off in the third matchday for a place in the knockout rounds.

Sweden were dealt a hammer blow when it was announced that Zlatan Ibrahimovic – who was due to return from international exile – will miss the tournament with a knee problem.

Ibrahimovic versus Lewandowski would have been a whole lot of fun in Group E. But without the big man adding sparkle to their squad, Sweden look a little bit vanilla.

Prediction: Round of 16

Switzerland

A classic international tournament finals wildcard team. Switzerland don’t boast many big names, but they always arrive organised and ready to make life difficult for the group favourites.

They drew in three of their four Nations League games against Spain and Germany, proving they can dig deep to eke out points in group settings without surging much higher.

They could sneak through in the Group Stage via the third-place spot, but that could lead them straight into the path of France.

Prediction: Round of 16

Turkey

Many people are tipping Turkey to make waves at Euro 2020, and they’re primed to become the neutrals’ favourite due to their penchant for high-scoring games at both ends of the field.

Caglar Soyuncu and Merih Demiral in defence, Okay Yokuslu and Hakan Calhanoglu in midfield and striker Burak Yilmaz form the spine of a prickly team with aggression and talent to boot.

Turkey lost just one of their 10 Euro qualifying games and even beat France along the way. They probably won’t win the thing, but they’re a team who should entertain and win friends along the way.

Prediction: Quarter-finals

Ukraine

Ukraine were undefeated in their Euro 2020 qualifiers group, which included reigning champions Portugal – who they defeated during the campaign.

Legendary striker Andriy Shevchenko now manages the team and has blended youthful talents with experienced wise heads into an attractive football team capable of upsetting the odds.

Ukraine fall into the ‘dark horses’ category alongside Turkey and Denmark. They’re a team with the potential to cause upsets, but will face tricky opponents in the knockouts.

Prediction: Round of 16

Wales

The Welsh enter the tournament with high hopes and low expectations. Their Euro 2016 adventure is unlikely to be replicated here.

Wales have learned to shut teams down and have kept a number of clean sheets since their last major tournament finals, but scoring goals has been a real issue.

And those issues were raised against teams of far lesser pedigree than their group-mates here. Gareth Bale is a patchy match-winner and could sneak a point for them, but expect a short, sharp Welsh party compared to last time.

Prediction: Group stage

