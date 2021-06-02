Spain Euro 2020 team guide – Fixtures, key players, predictions

Spain boss Luis Enrique caused a storm heading into Euro 2020 fixtures this summer by failing to name a single Real Madrid player in his squad. Yet there’s no doubting the players he has available can mount a serious challenge for the trophy.

The likes of Rodri, Koke and Thiago Alcantara are at the peak of their powers right now, and having Sergio Ramos in the 26-man squad really doesn’t look like much of a problem. Yes, Spain are in a transition phase but they are still set to dazzle in the tournament, taking place in June and July 2021 having been postponed from 2020 due to the pandemic.

Enrique has opted for an inexperienced forward line with the likes of Adama Traore and Ferran Torres earning their spots after strong campaigns in the Premier League. Both men could take Euro 2020 by storm, such is their potential.

Whether Spain can get all the way to the final remains to be seen but they are well placed to escape Group E and be a force to be feared in the knockout stages.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full Spain team guide for Euro 2020 including fixtures, the squad, key players and more.

When are Spain playing next?

Spain’s first fixture at Euro 2020 will see them face Sweden in a clash on Monday 14th June 2021.

The match kicks off at 8pm (UK time) and will be shown live on BBC One and online via the iPlayer.

Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville will host the game, meaning Spain have something of a home advantage over the Swedes.

Spain fixtures

Monday 14th June

Game 1 – Group E: Spain v Sweden (8pm)

Saturday 19th June

Game 2 – Group E: Spain v Poland (8pm)

Wednesday 23rd June

Game 3 – Group E: Slovakia v Spain (5pm)

Check out when and where every game is available to watch with our Euro 2020 on TV guide.

Spain squad

Goalkeepers: David de Gea (Manchester United), Unai Simón (Athletic), Robert Sánchez (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Defenders: José Gayà (Valencia), Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Pau Torres (Villarreal), Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City), Eric García (Manchester City), Diego Llorente (Leeds United), César Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Marcos Llorente (Atlético)

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri Hernández (Manchester City), Pedri (Barcelona), Thiago Alcántara (Liverpool), Koke (Atlético), Fabián Ruiz (Napoli)

Forwards: Dani Olmo (Leipzig), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Álvaro Morata (Juventus), Ferran Torres (Manchester City), Adama Traoré (Wolves), Pablo Sarabia (Paris)

Spain manager

Luis Enrique

Former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique guides Spain into his first major tournament as national head coach with plenty of controversy surrounding the 51-year-old’s squad selection. Enrique’s decision to name just 24 players for his squad, despite 26 slots being available to him, has seen many accuse him of purposefully leaving out Real Madrid stars – particularly Ramos.

Still, the boss is having none of it and insists the focus is now on his current crop. Spain beat Germany 6-0 back in November, with Ferran Torres running the show. He forms part of an exciting young strike force who could well dazzle at this tournament.

Spain key player

Thiago Alcantara

While Torres, Alvaro Morata and Rodri will likely capture much of the press headlines this summer, Spain have in Thiago a midfielder who could become their future captain. The Liverpool star is comfortable sitting in midfield and offers a more expansive option to Sergio Busquets.

Technically astute, quick on his feet and strong in the air, Thiago has the full arsenal. His presence will be key when Spain come up against Poland and Robert Lewandowski in Seville on 19th June. Win that and Spain are almost certain to progress to the knockout stages.

Spain predictions

Spain’s squad is a near-perfect balance of experience and youthful exuberance, and they are considered one of the favourites for the tournament. It’s not hard to see why. Busquets, Cesar Azpilicueta and David De Gea are seasoned winners, while Traore, Torres and Rodri form a cohort of young talent pushing into the first team.

Enrique’s men should have no issues topping the group stage and playing in Glasgow in the last-16. They could end up facing England in the quarter-finals – and that clash would certainly be close.

In fact, plenty would argue Spain would get the better of the Three Lions and charge on to the final. This could well be La Roja’s year once again, although a possible meeting with France in the final may be a step too far.

Prediction: Finalist

Who will win Euro 2020? Check out our full predictions as we rank and rate all 24 teams.

