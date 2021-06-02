Portugal Euro 2020 team guide – Fixtures, key players, predictions

Portugal face one of the trickiest group stages in European Championship history as they prepare to tackle France, Germany and Hungary this summer.

Group F is considered the ‘Group of Death’ for this tournament and Portugal’s hopes of defending their crown at Euro 2020 were seemingly dealt a blow before a ball had even been kicked.

However, the draw won’t deter boss Fernando Santos from his quest of delivering further international success to this corner of the the continent. And Portugal certainly have high hopes heading into their first of the Euro 2020 fixtures, with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Pepe, Joao Moutinho and Jose Fonte still going strong despite their veteran status.

Portugal were far from perfect when they won the Euros in France five years ago but discovered a clinical touch that proved superior against other, more fancied teams. Can they rock the content again and bring the trophy back to Lisbon?

RadioTimes.com brings you the full Portugal team guide for Euro 2020 including fixtures, the squad, key players and more.

When are Portugal playing next?

Portugal’s first fixture at Euro 2020 will see them face Hungary in a key clash on Tuesday 15th June 2021.

The match kicks off at 5pm (UK time) and will be shown live on ITV and online via the ITV Hub.

The Puskas Arena in Budapest will host the game, meaning Hungary will have something of a home advantage over Portugal. However, the Portuguese are favourites to win this tie.

Portugal fixtures

Tuesday 15th June

Game 1 – Group F: Hungary v Portugal (5pm)

Saturday 19th June

Game 2 – Group F: Portugal v Germany (5pm)

Wednesday 23rd June

Game 3 – Group F: Portugal v France (8pm)

Check out when and where every game is available to watch with our Euro 2020 on TV guide.

Portugal squad

Goalkeepers: Anthony Lopes (Lyon), Rui Patrício (Wolves), Rui Silva (Granada)

Defenders: João Cancelo (Manchester City), Nélson Semedo (Wolves), José Fonte (LOSC Lille), Pepe (Porto), Rúben Dias (Manchester City), Nuno Mendes (Sporting CP), Raphael Guerreiro (Dortmund)

Midfielders: Danilo Pereira (Paris), João Palhinha (Sporting CP), Rúben Neves (Wolves), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), João Moutinho (Wolves), Renato Sanches (LOSC Lille), Sérgio Oliveira (Porto), William Carvalho (Real Betis)

Forwards: Pedro Gonçalves (Sporting CP), André Silva (Eintracht Frankfurt), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Diogo Jota (Liverpool), Gonçalo Guedes (Valencia), João Félix (Atlético Madrid), Rafa Silva (Benfica)

Portugal manager

Fernando Santos

Portugal’s most successful ever coach, Fernando Santos has been in charge of the national team since 2014 and has overseen 84 matches – more than any other previous manager. He is credited with transforming Portugal from a set of individual talents into a team unit that defends doggedly and exploits the talents of Ronaldo and co. when bombing forward.

Santos has managed the three biggest teams in Portugal and was Greece boss for four years before taking the Portugal job. He thrived at the last Euros when Portugal were overlooked outsiders for the tournament and the boss will seek to exploit those same weaknesses in his opponents again this summer.

Portugal key player

Diogo Jota

While Ronaldo may have been Portugal’s talisman for the last 15 years, attention is now switching to who will replace the superstar’s attacking prowess. And Liverpool’s Diogo Jota has so far lived up to his hype, averaging a goal every two games for his country.

At 24, Jota is primed to dazzle at these Euros. The talented forward has an eagle-eye for goal and can hold the ball up when required. His presence will also lift some of the burden off veteran Ronaldo, who is almost certainly playing in his final Euros before retirement.

Portugal predictions

2016 proved that we cannot write Portugal off but the big issue for Santos this summer is the group stage. While most of this tournament’s top-ranked teams should ease into the competition, Portugal must be on top form at the first whistle.

Failure to beat Hungary would potentially ruin their tournament. Santos knows he needs to get points from either Germany or France (ideally both!), yet second place in the group could lead to a last-16 encounter with England.

How far can Portugal go? On the basis of 2016 all the way to the final. But they have a difficult route and don’t have any home advantage in this pan-European tournament.

Prediction: Last-16 exit

Who will win Euro 2020? Check out our full predictions as we rank and rate all 24 teams.

