Germany Euro 2020 team guide – Fixtures, key players, predictions

Germany are one of the favourites to win Euro 2020 but won’t have it easy this summer after they were dealt a tough hand in the group stage.

Germany join world champions France, defending European champions Portugal and underdogs Hungary in Group F, which has been branded the ‘Group of Death’ when it comes to Euro 2020 fixtures, taking place in 2021 after the tournament was postponed due to the pandemic.

Manager Joachim Löw has had to fight back recent criticism following a 6-0 defeat to Spain in the Nations League last November and the more alarming 2-1 loss to North Macedonia in World Cup qualifying.

Still, while Germany are far from their best right now, they still have the attacking arsenal and defensive professionalism required to challenge for the championship. After all, they’ve won this tournament three times and are regular semi-finalists. Write off the Germans at your peril!

RadioTimes.com brings you the full Germany team guide for Euro 2020 including fixtures, the squad, key players and more.

When are Germany playing next?

Germany’s first fixture at Euro 2020 will see them face France in perhaps the biggest opening game of the tournament on Tuesday 15th June 2021.

The match kicks off at 8pm (UK time) and will be shown live on ITV and online via the ITV Hub.

Munich’s Allianz Arena will host the game, meaning Germany benefit from a home advantage of the world champions.

Germany fixtures

Tuesday 15th June

Game 1 – Group F: France v Germany (8pm)

Saturday 19th June

Game 2 – Group F: Portugal v Germany (5pm)

Wednesday 23rd June

Game 3 – Group F: Germany v Hungary (8pm)

Check out when and where every game is available to watch with our Euro 2020 on TV guide.

Stay on the ball. Get all the sporting action direct to your inbox.

Germany squad

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern), Bernd Leno (Arsenal), Kevin Trapp (Frankfurt)

Defenders: Matthias Ginter (Mönchengladbach), Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea), Robin Gosens (Atalanta), Christian Günter (Freiburg), Marcel Halstenberg (Leipzig), Mats Hummels (Dortmund), Lukas Klostermann (Leipzig), Robin Koch (Leeds), Niklas Süle (Bayern)

Midfielders: İlkay Gündoğan (Manchester City), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Emre Can (Dortmund), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern), Thomas Müller (Bayern), Jamal Musiala (Bayern), Serge Gnabry (Bayern), Leon Goretzka (Bayern), Kai Havertz (Chelsea), Jonas Hofmann (Mönchengladbach), Leroy Sané (Bayern), Florian Neuhaus (Mönchengladbach)

Forwards: Timo Werner (Chelsea), Kevin Volland (Monaco)

Germany manager

Joachim Löw

Having been in charge of the German national team since 2006, there’s nothing Löw hasn’t won apart from the Euros. He guided Germany to 2014 World Cup glory and won the Confederations Cup three years later.

Löw has overseen multiple generations of this Germany side and that experience will certainly help him get out of this tricky group stage. But how far can he realistically take this team? Perhaps not to the final but Germany will be one to watch out for as the tournament unfolds.

Germany key player

Kai Havertz

Chelsea’s Champions League final winner Kai Havertz is well placed to have a sensational Euros and catapult his stardom still further. The forward has struck goalscoring form at just the right time and is a good shout to be top scorer in the competition.

Havertz’s speed of thought makes him a deadly player to face. He can drift into pockets of space unnoticed and always has an eye out for the next pass. At 21, he is still new to this Germany team but his prowess could be the difference when Germany meet Portugal and France.

Germany predictions

Group F is an impossible one to call yet Germany will be confident of at least finishing second here – and potentially setting up a last-16 tie with England. Were that to happen, Löw’s men would probably go into the encounter as underdogs despite their historic record over the Three Lions.

Win the group and it’s a much easier task for Germany but realistically they will be second-best against France. Yes, the likes of Toni Kroos and Thomas Muller provide experience within the squad but Germany are not the cutting-edge side they once were and have defensive issues that must be addressed.

Prediction: Quarter-final exit

Who will win Euro 2020? Check out our full predictions as we rank and rate all 24 teams.

If you're looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.