Get ready football fans because the wait is coming to an end and Euro 2020 is about to kick off (in summer 2021) with a month’s worth of sporting goodness!

While we are busy putting every match we want to watch from the Euro 2020 fixtures into our diaries, we have been casting our minds back to tournaments from the past and it raised an interesting question: who has won the Euros the most times?

Below, we tak a look at the winners from all the years gone by and discover we have a tie for first place!

Who has won the Euros the most times in history?

There is not actually just the one winner here, with two countries actually nabbing the most Euro victories with three wins apiece: Germany and Spain. There is only one other team who’s won the competition more than once and that’s France, who have soared to victory twice.

Some more fun facts then! The first-ever winner of the competition, which was held back in 1960, was the Soviet Union who beat out Yugoslavia in the first grand final. Because they only take place every four years, we have had 15 tournaments so far ,with this year’s being number 16.

Two of Spain’s wins came back-to-back with them clinching victory in 2008 and 2012. Portugal were the latest winners when they won in 2016.

Other winners are Italy, West Germany, Czechoslovakia, Netherlands, Denmark and Greece.

As for England, our grand total of wins is zero and our best performance was Euro 96 where we made it to the semi-finals and lost on penalties to Germany – the whole tournament was broadcast again on ITV last summer to make up for the Euro 2020 gap that appeared in the schedule when it was postponed due to the pandemic.

