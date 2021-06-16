All the Euro 2020 pundits on BBC and ITV – meet the presenters and commentators

Euro 2020 sees the continent’s best players come together to showcase their skills on the international stage. It’s also a time for the biggest names in football broadcasting to give us their most incisive punditry across the month-long tournament.

BBC and ITV are both sharing the coverage this year and with 51 Euro 2020 fixtures to get through there’s plenty of famous faces in the studio.

Here’s the presenting and punditry line-ups for the BBC and ITV Euro 2020 schedule.

BBC presenters for Euro 2020

Gary Lineker

The current Match of the Day host leads the BBC’s coverage this year, having stepped down as BT Sport’s main presenter earlier this summer.

Lineker represented England in the Euro 88 and 92 tournaments and scored 48 international goals across his career.

Gabby Logan

Former gymnast, Logan is well-known to sports fans. Not only does she work as the stand-in presenter for Match of the Day, she is often a host on the BBC for the World Athletics Championships too.

Eilidh Barbour

This is not the first major football tournament Barbour has worked on, having played her part at the Women’s W0rld Cup in 2019.

The 38-year old replaced Hazel Irvine as the BBC’s main presenter of golf in 2017 and has hosted on Football Focus too.

Mark Chapman

Chapman is no stranger to our screens, having hosted Match of the Day 2 and Final Score regularly over the years.

He also covers the Olympics and works for BBC Radio 5Live.

BBC pundits for Euro 2020

Alan Shearer

A regular on Match of the Day, Premier League record goalscorer Shearer is one of the headline names among BBC’s punditry line-up.

Shearer was the top scorer at Euro 96 with five goals for England.

Stay on the ball

Rio Ferdinand

The former Manchester United defender was part of England’s ‘golden generation’ and won 81 caps for his country.

Ferdinand is one of the main pundits for BT Sport’s Champions League coverage.

Alex Scott

Scott made 140 appearances for the England national team and spent the majority of her career winning trophies for Arsenal in the Women’s Super League.

Scott will also be the new face of Football Focus next season, having replaced Dan Walker.

Micah Richards

A Premier League and FA Cup winner with Manchester City as a player, Richards is now hoping to achieve success as a pundit.

Richards made 13 appearances for England during his career.

Ashley Williams

Williams captained Wales to a semi-final appearance at Euro 2016, but will be watching from the studio this time round.

The 36-year old announced his retirement from the game earlier this year.

Mark Hughes

Hughes played for the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Barcelona during his playing career before going into management.

He won 72 caps for Wales and went on to manage his national team between 1999 and 2004.

Shelley Kerr

Kerr currently works as the English Football Association’s technical lead for women’s national teams.

She captained her country, Scotland, and later managed the national women’s side.

James McFadden

Previously assistant manager of Scotland between 2018 and 2019, McFadden also played for the national team 48 times.

McFadden netted 15 goals for Scotland.

Charlie Adam

The former midfielder played for the likes of Rangers, Liverpool and Stoke during his career, also winning 26 caps for Scotland.

Thierry Henry

Arsenal’s record goalscorer won the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000 during the early stages of his international career with France.

Cesc Fabregas

Fabregas played a key part in Spain’s dominance a decade ago, being part of the squad that won Euro 2008 and 2012, as well as the 2010 World Cup.

After leaving Chelsea in 2019, he moved to Monaco where he still plays in Ligue 1.

Jurgen Klinsmann

Klinsmann was part of the West German team that won the 1990 World Cup and the unified German team that won Euro 1996.

As a manager, he managed the German national team to a third-place finish in the 2006 World Cup.

ITV presenters for Euro 2020

Mark Pougatch

Pougatch is the Chief Sport Presenter for ITV Sport, having replaced Adrian Chiles as the broadcaster’s sports anchor in 2015.

Seema Jaswal

Jaswal was part of ITV’s 2018 World Cup coverage and is a regular presenter on the world snooker and motorsport scene.

Reshmin Chowdhury

Chowdhury is a regular presenter across a wide variety of sports networks including BT Sport, talkSPORT and the BBC.

ITV pundits for Euro 2020

Ian Wright

A Match of the Day regular, the former Arsenal striker is one of the most popular pundits on our screens.

Wright scored nine goals in his 33 caps for England.

Roy Keane

Keane won an incredible 19 major trophies in his club career and notched up 67 caps for Ireland.

He’s now a regular pundit on Sky Sports during the Premier League season.

Gary Neville

Neville is one of the most well-respected pundits on the panel, with his Monday Night Football programme on Sky Sports regularly drawing in millions of viewers.

The former Manchester United right-back went to five major tournaments with England.

Patrick Vieira

Vieira won the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000 with France and is regarded as one of the best midfielders of his generation.

He played an integral part in Arsenal’s Invincibles season in 2004.

Graeme Souness

Souness captained Liverpool and Scotland during his playing career before moving into management.

He now works as a pundit for Sky Sports for their Premier League coverage.

Ashley Cole

Cole was an England international from 2001 to 2014, playing at the 2002, 2006 and 2010 World Cups, as well as Euro 2004 and Euro 2012.

He was voted England Player of the Year in 2010 and is regarded as one of the best left-backs ever.

Eni Aluko

Aluko made 102 appearances for the England national team from 2004–2016.

She has worked as a pundit since 2014 and has also provided television commentary, including men’s and women’s World Cups.

Robert Earnshaw

The former striker scored 16 goals in 59 appearances for Wales.

He is the only player to have scored a hat-trick in the Premier League, all three divisions of the English Football League, the League Cup, the FA Cup, and for his country.

Emma Hayes

Hayes is currently the manager of Chelsea Women and was recently crowned the 2020–21 FA WSL Manager of the Year.

Chelsea Women reached the Champions League final last season, falling just short of completing an historic quadruple as they lost to Barcelona.

Nigel de Jong

The former midfielder took part at two European Championships and two editions of the FIFA World Cup with Netherlands, winning a World Cup runners-up medal in 2010, and a bronze medal at the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

He scored one goal in his 81 appearances for his country.

John Collins

Collins scored one of Scotland’s most famous goals in their opening match of the 1990 World Cup against Brazil.

He won 58 caps for the Tartan Army.

Joe Ledley

A member of Wales’ ride to the Euro 2016 semi-finals, Ledley made 77 appearances for his country.

He currently plays for Newport County in League Two.

Nadia Nadim

Nadim heads to the ITV studio fresh off the back of a French League title win with PSG.

She has netted 38 goals for Denmark since making her international debut in 2009.

Scott Brown

Brown called time on his 14-year tenure at Celtic this summer and will join Aberdeen as a player/assistant coach ahead of the new season.

Andros Townsend

The Crystal Palace winger might well be out of contract with the Eagles at the end of the month, but punditry work will keep him busy this summer.

Townsend is also a regular guest on radio station talkSPORT.

