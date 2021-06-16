Substitutes could have a huge part to play at Euro 2020 as 24 teams battle it out for the trophy.

Football fans can enjoy 51 Euro 2020 fixtures this summer as Gareth Southgate’s England aim to win their first ever European Championship.

The two teams who reach the final of the competition, taking place at Wembley on 11th July, will have played in seven matches in total.

Each manager has named a 26-man squad and will be hoping their players come through each game unscathed in order to boost their chances of progressing – but how often can they utilise their options from the bench?

How many substitutes are allowed at Euro 2020?

Euro 2020 is the first major tournament in which five substitutes can be used by each team per game.

UEFA confirmed the measures in March in order to help ease player workload following a gruelling domestic campaign during the coronavirus pandemic.

With many of Europe’s top leagues compressed into a shorter period of time, players have been afforded little rest in order to complete their club campaigns.

An official UEFA statement read: “As the reasons for the five-substitutions rule remain valid against the background of national and international football calendars affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and given that the rule is already in place for the World Cup qualification matches that will run from March 2021 to March 2022, it was decided to extend the amendment to UEFA EURO 2020 in June/July 2021, the UEFA Nations League finals in October 2021 and the UEFA Nations League relegation play-outs in March 2022.”

Almost all top-level football typically deploys three subs but that changed last season, including in the Champions League, where five were also used.

In fact, the Premier League, was the only top division in Europe not to have allowed five substitutes for the 2020-21 season.

With the Euro 2020 final taking place on 11th July 2021, players will go on a much needed break with the Premier League kicking off on 14th August.

With the Euro 2020 final taking place on 11th July 2021, players will go on a much needed break with the Premier League kicking off on 14th August.

