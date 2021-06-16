Premier League fixtures 2021/22: Full TV schedule, dates and times
Your complete guide to the 2021/22 Premier League fixtures including all the dates, times and TV schedule
Published:
The Premier League may feel like a world away considering we’re all just settling down to soak up Euro 2020 but it won’t be long before 20 teams battle it out for supremacy once again.
Fixtures have been released for 2020/21 with each team finding out who they will face to kick-start their campaign and fans can begin to plot and plan for the year ahead.
Manchester City begin their title defence with a tricky away trip to face Tottenham, while Liverpool begin their mission to reclaim their crown against newly-promoted Norwich.
Manchester United will face Leeds at Old Trafford in an opening day firecracker, while Brentford start their first top flight campaign since 1947 with a home clash against Arsenal.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full fixture list for the Premier League 2021/22 season including dates, times and TV channels as they are confirmed.
When does the Premier League 2021/22 season start?
The Premier League 2021/22 season starts on Saturday 14th August 2021.
This marks a return to the standard August-May calendar for the Premier League following a tricky year for the schedulers.
The season will end on Sunday 22nd May 2022.
How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream
Sky Sports is the main home of Premier League football with the Sky Sports Premier League and Football channels costing just £18 per month combined, or you can pick up the complete sports package from just £25 per month.
NOW is essentially Sky Sports without the commitment to a lengthy contract, offering the exact same number of games. You can buy day membership (£9.99) or month membership (£33.99).
BT Sport typically show games in the weekly Saturday lunchtime slot but they do show additional matches. Sign up for a BT Sport subscription or pick up a contract-free BT Sport monthly pass for £25.
Amazon Prime Video offers sporadic games throughout the season plus bumper rounds of fixtures ahead of each Christmas period. Take advantage of their 30-day free trial which includes free next-day delivery across the Amazon store.
Premier League fixtures 2021/22 – TV schedule
All UK time. TV information to be added. More fixtures to follow.
Saturday 14th August
Brentford v Arsenal
Burnley v Brighton
Chelsea v Crystal Palace
Everton v Southampton
Leicester City v Wolves
Manchester United v Leeds United
Newcastle United v West Ham United
Norwich City v Liverpool
Tottenham v Manchester City
Watford v Aston Villa
Saturday 21st August
Arsenal v Chelsea
Aston Villa v Newcastle
Brighton v Watford
Crystal Palace v Brentford
Leeds v Everton
Liverpool v Burnley
Man City v Norwich
Southampton v Man Utd
West Ham v Leicester
Wolves v Tottenham
Saturday 28th August
Aston Villa v Brentford
Brighton v Everton
Burnley v Leeds
Liverpool v Chelsea
Man City v Arsenal
Newcastle v Southampton
Norwich v Leicester
Tottenham v Watford
West Ham v Crystal Palace
Wolves v Man Utd
Saturday 11th September
Arsenal v Norwich
Brentford v Brighton
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Tottenham
Everton v Burnley
Leeds v Liverpool
Leicester v Man City
Man Utd v Newcastle
Southampton v West Ham
Watford v Wolves
Saturday 18th September
Aston Villa v Everton
Brighton v Leicester
Burnley v Arsenal
Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Man City v Southampton
Newcastle v Leeds
Norwich v Watford
Tottenham v Chelsea
West Ham v Man Utd
Wolves v Brentford
Saturday 25th September
Arsenal v Tottenham
Brentford v Liverpool
Chelsea v Man City
Crystal Palace v Brighton
Everton v Norwich
Leeds v West Ham
Leicester v Burnley
Man Utd v Aston Villa
Southampton v Wolves
Watford v Newcastle
Saturday 2nd October
Brighton v Arsenal
Burnley v Norwich
Chelsea v Southampton
Crystal Palace v Leicester
Leeds v Watford
Liverpool v Man City
Man Utd v Everton
Tottenham v Aston Villa
West Ham v Brentford
Wolves v Newcastle
Saturday 16th October
Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Aston Villa v Wolves
Brentford v Chelsea
Everton v West Ham
Leicester v Man Utd
Man City v Burnley
Newcastle v Tottenham
Norwich v Brighton
Southampton v Leeds
Watford v Liverpool
Saturday 23rd October
Arsenal v Aston Villa
Brentford v Leicester
Brighton v Man City
Chelsea v Norwich
Crystal Palace v Newcastle
Everton v Watford
Leeds v Wolves
Man Utd v Liverpool
Southampton v Burnley
West Ham v Tottenham
Saturday 30th October
Aston Villa v West Ham
Burnley v Brentford
Leicester v Arsenal
Liverpool v Brighton
Man City v Crystal Palace
Newcastle v Chelsea
Norwich v Leeds
Tottenham v Man Utd
Watford v Southampton
Wolves v Everton
Saturday 6th November
Arsenal v Watford
Brentford v Norwich
Brighton v Newcastle
Chelsea v Burnley
Crystal Palace v Wolves
Everton v Tottenham
Leeds v Leicester
Man Utd v Man City
Southampton v Aston Villa
West Ham v Liverpool
Saturday 20th November
Aston Villa v Brighton
Burnley v Crystal Palace
Leicester v Chelsea
Liverpool v Arsenal
Man City v Everton
Newcastle v Brentford
Norwich v Southampton
Tottenham v Leeds
Watford v Man Utd
Wolves v West Ham
Saturday 27th November
Arsenal v Newcastle
Brentford v Everton
Brighton v Leeds
Burnley v Tottenham
Chelsea v Man Utd
Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
Leicester v Watford
Liverpool v Southampton
Man City v West Ham
Norwich v Wolves
Tuesday 30th November
Aston Villa v Man City (7:45pm)
Everton v Liverpool (7:45pm)
Leeds v Crystal Palace (7:45pm)
Watford v Chelsea (7:45pm)
West Ham v Brighton (7:45pm)
Wolves v Burnley (7:45pm)
Man Utd v Arsenal (8pm)
Wednesday 1st December
Newcastle v Norwich (7:45pm)
Southampton v Leicester (7:45pm)
Tottenham v Brentford (7:45pm)
Saturday 4th December
Aston Villa v Leicester
Everton v Arsenal
Leeds v Brentford
Man Utd v Crystal Palace
Newcastle v Burnley
Southampton v Brighton
Tottenham v Norwich
Watford v Man City
West Ham v Chelsea
Wolves v Liverpool
Saturday 11th December
Arsenal v Southampton
Brentford v Watford
Brighton v Tottenham
Burnley v West Ham
Chelsea v Leeds
Crystal Palace v Everton
Leicester v Newcastle
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man City v Wolves
Norwich v Man Utd
Tuesday 14th December
Arsenal v West Ham
Brentford v Man Utd
Brighton v Wolves
Burnley v Watford
Leicester v Tottenham
Norwich v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Southampton
Wednesday 15th December
Chelsea v Everton
Liverpool v Newcastle
Man City v Leeds
Saturday 18th December
Aston Villa v Burnley
Everton v Leicester
Leeds v Arsenal
Man Utd v Brighton
Newcastle v Man City
Southampton v Brentford
Tottenham v Liverpool
Watford v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Norwich
Wolves v Chelsea
Saturday 26th December
Aston Villa v Chelsea
Brighton v Brentford
Burnley v Everton
Liverpool v Leeds
Man City v Leicester
Newcastle v Man Utd
Norwich v Arsenal
Tottenham v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Southampton
Wolves v Watford
Tuesday 28th December
Arsenal v Wolves
Brentford v Man City
Chelsea v Brighton
Crystal Palace v Norwich
Everton v Newcastle
Leeds v Aston Villa
Leicester v Liverpool
Man Utd v Burnley
Southampton v Tottenham
Watford v West Ham
Saturday 1st January
Arsenal v Man City
Brentford v Aston Villa
Chelsea v Liverpool
Crystal Palace v West Ham
Everton v Brighton
Leeds v Burnley
Leicester v Norwich
Man Utd v Wolves
Southampton v Newcastle
Watford v Tottenham
Saturday 15th January
Aston Villa v Man Utd
Brighton v Crystal Palace
Burnley v Leicester
Liverpool v Brentford
Man City v Chelsea
Newcastle v Watford
Norwich v Everton
Tottenham v Arsenal
West Ham v Leeds
Wolves v Southampton
Saturday 22nd January
Arsenal v Burnley
Brentford v Wolves
Chelsea v Tottenham
Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Everton v Aston Villa
Leeds v Newcastle
Leicester v Brighton
Man Utd v West Ham
Southampton v Man City
Watford v Norwich
Tuesday 8th February
Aston Villa v Leeds (7:45pm)
Brighton v Chelsea (7:45pm)
Burnley v Man Utd (7:45pm)
Norwich v Crystal Palace (7:45pm)
West Ham v Watford (7:45pm)
Wolves v Arsenal (7:45pm)
Wednesday 9th February
Newcastle v Everton (7:45pm)
Tottenham v Southampton (7:45pm)
Liverpool v Leicester (8pm)
Man City v Brentford (8pm)
Saturday 12th February
Brentford v Crystal Palace
Burnley v Liverpool
Chelsea v Arsenal
Everton v Leeds
Leicester v West Ham
Man Utd v Southampton
Newcastle v Aston Villa
Norwich v Man City
Tottenham v Wolves
Watford v Brighton
Saturday 19th February
Arsenal v Brentford
Aston Villa v Watford
Brighton v Burnley
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
Leeds v Man Utd
Liverpool v Norwich
Man City v Tottenham
Southampton v Everton
West Ham v Newcastle
Wolves v Leicester
Saturday 26th February
Arsenal v Liverpool
Brentford v Newcastle
Brighton v Aston Villa
Chelsea v Leicester
Crystal Palace v Burnley
Everton v Man City
Leeds v Tottenham
Man Utd v Watford
Southampton v Norwich
West Ham v Wolves
Saturday 5th March
Aston Villa v Southampton
Burnley v Chelsea
Leicester v Leeds
Liverpool v West Ham
Man City v Man Utd
Newcastle v Brighton
Norwich v Brentford
Tottenham v Everton
Watford v Arsenal
Wolves v Crystal Palace
Saturday 12th March
Arsenal v Leicester
Brentford v Burnley
Brighton v Liverpool
Chelsea v Newcastle
Crystal Palace v Man City
Everton v Wolves
Leeds v Norwich
Man Utd v Tottenham
Southampton v Watford
West Ham v Aston Villa
Saturday 19th March
Aston Villa v Arsenal
Burnley v Southampton
Leicester v Brentford
Liverpool v Man Utd
Man City v Brighton
Newcastle v Crystal Palace
Norwich v Chelsea
Tottenham v West Ham
Watford v Everton
Wolves v Leeds
Saturday 2nd April
Brighton v Norwich
Burnley v Man City
Chelsea v Brentford
Crystal Palace v Arsenal
Leeds v Southampton
Liverpool v Watford
Man Utd v Leicester
Tottenham v Newcastle
West Ham v Everton
Wolves v Aston Villa
Saturday 9th April
Arsenal v Brighton
Aston Villa v Tottenham
Brentford v West Ham
Everton v Man Utd
Leicester v Crystal Palace
Man City v Liverpool
Newcastle v Wolves
Norwich v Burnley
Southampton v Chelsea
Watford v Leeds
Saturday 16th April
Aston Villa v Liverpool
Everton v Crystal Palace
Leeds v Chelsea
Man Utd v Norwich
Newcastle v Leicester
Southampton v Arsenal
Tottenham v Brighton
Watford v Brentford
West Ham v Burnley
Wolves v Man City
Saturday 23rd April
Arsenal v Man Utd
Brentford v Tottenham
Brighton v Southampton
Burnley v Wolves
Chelsea v West Ham
Crystal Palace v Leeds
Leicester v Aston Villa
Liverpool v Everton
Man City v Watford
Norwich v Newcastle
Saturday 30th April
Aston Villa v Norwich
Everton v Chelsea
Leeds v Man City
Man Utd v Brentford
Newcastle v Liverpool
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Tottenham v Leicester
Watford v Burnley
West Ham v Arsenal
Wolves v Brighton
Saturday 7th May
Arsenal v Leeds
Brentford v Southampton
Brighton v Man Utd
Burnley v Aston Villa
Chelsea v Wolves
Crystal Palace v Watford
Leicester v Everton
Liverpool v Tottenham
Man City v Newcastle
Norwich v West Ham
Sunday 15th May
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Everton v Brentford
Leeds v Brighton
Man Utd v Chelsea
Newcastle v Arsenal
Southampton v Liverpool
Tottenham v Burnley
Watford v Leicester
West Ham v Man City
Wolves v Norwich
Sunday 22nd May
Arsenal v Everton (4pm)
Brentford v Leeds (4pm)
Brighton v West Ham (4pm)
Burnley v Newcastle (4pm)
Chelsea v Watford (4pm)
Crystal Palace v Man Utd (4pm)
Leicester City v Southampton (4pm)
Liverpool v Wolves (4pm)
Man City v Aston Villa (4pm)
Norwich v Tottenham (4pm)
