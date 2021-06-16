Premier League fixtures 2021/22: Full TV schedule, dates and times

The Premier League may feel like a world away considering we’re all just settling down to soak up Euro 2020 but it won’t be long before 20 teams battle it out for supremacy once again.

Advertisement

Fixtures have been released for 2020/21 with each team finding out who they will face to kick-start their campaign and fans can begin to plot and plan for the year ahead.

Manchester City begin their title defence with a tricky away trip to face Tottenham, while Liverpool begin their mission to reclaim their crown against newly-promoted Norwich.

Manchester United will face Leeds at Old Trafford in an opening day firecracker, while Brentford start their first top flight campaign since 1947 with a home clash against Arsenal.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full fixture list for the Premier League 2021/22 season including dates, times and TV channels as they are confirmed.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When does the Premier League 2021/22 season start?

The Premier League 2021/22 season starts on Saturday 14th August 2021.

This marks a return to the standard August-May calendar for the Premier League following a tricky year for the schedulers.

The season will end on Sunday 22nd May 2022.

How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Sky Sports is the main home of Premier League football with the Sky Sports Premier League and Football channels costing just £18 per month combined, or you can pick up the complete sports package from just £25 per month.

NOW is essentially Sky Sports without the commitment to a lengthy contract, offering the exact same number of games. You can buy day membership (£9.99) or month membership (£33.99).

BT Sport typically show games in the weekly Saturday lunchtime slot but they do show additional matches. Sign up for a BT Sport subscription or pick up a contract-free BT Sport monthly pass for £25.

Amazon Prime Video offers sporadic games throughout the season plus bumper rounds of fixtures ahead of each Christmas period. Take advantage of their 30-day free trial which includes free next-day delivery across the Amazon store.

Premier League fixtures 2021/22 – TV schedule

All UK time. TV information to be added. More fixtures to follow.

Saturday 14th August

Brentford v Arsenal

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Everton v Southampton

Leicester City v Wolves

Manchester United v Leeds United

Newcastle United v West Ham United

Norwich City v Liverpool

Tottenham v Manchester City

Watford v Aston Villa

Saturday 21st August

Arsenal v Chelsea

Aston Villa v Newcastle

Brighton v Watford

Crystal Palace v Brentford

Leeds v Everton

Liverpool v Burnley

Man City v Norwich

Southampton v Man Utd

West Ham v Leicester

Wolves v Tottenham

Saturday 28th August

Aston Villa v Brentford

Brighton v Everton

Burnley v Leeds

Liverpool v Chelsea

Man City v Arsenal

Newcastle v Southampton

Norwich v Leicester

Tottenham v Watford

West Ham v Crystal Palace

Wolves v Man Utd

Saturday 11th September

Arsenal v Norwich

Brentford v Brighton

Chelsea v Aston Villa

Crystal Palace v Tottenham

Everton v Burnley

Leeds v Liverpool

Leicester v Man City

Man Utd v Newcastle

Southampton v West Ham

Watford v Wolves

Saturday 18th September

Aston Villa v Everton

Brighton v Leicester

Burnley v Arsenal

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Man City v Southampton

Newcastle v Leeds

Norwich v Watford

Tottenham v Chelsea

West Ham v Man Utd

Wolves v Brentford

Saturday 25th September

Arsenal v Tottenham

Brentford v Liverpool

Chelsea v Man City

Crystal Palace v Brighton

Everton v Norwich

Leeds v West Ham

Leicester v Burnley

Man Utd v Aston Villa

Southampton v Wolves

Watford v Newcastle

Saturday 2nd October

Brighton v Arsenal

Burnley v Norwich

Chelsea v Southampton

Crystal Palace v Leicester

Leeds v Watford

Liverpool v Man City

Man Utd v Everton

Tottenham v Aston Villa

West Ham v Brentford

Wolves v Newcastle

Saturday 16th October

Arsenal v Crystal Palace

Aston Villa v Wolves

Brentford v Chelsea

Everton v West Ham

Leicester v Man Utd

Man City v Burnley

Newcastle v Tottenham

Norwich v Brighton

Southampton v Leeds

Watford v Liverpool

Saturday 23rd October

Arsenal v Aston Villa

Brentford v Leicester

Brighton v Man City

Chelsea v Norwich

Crystal Palace v Newcastle

Everton v Watford

Leeds v Wolves

Man Utd v Liverpool

Southampton v Burnley

West Ham v Tottenham

Saturday 30th October

Aston Villa v West Ham

Burnley v Brentford

Leicester v Arsenal

Liverpool v Brighton

Man City v Crystal Palace

Newcastle v Chelsea

Norwich v Leeds

Tottenham v Man Utd

Watford v Southampton

Wolves v Everton

Saturday 6th November

Arsenal v Watford

Brentford v Norwich

Brighton v Newcastle

Chelsea v Burnley

Crystal Palace v Wolves

Everton v Tottenham

Leeds v Leicester

Man Utd v Man City

Southampton v Aston Villa

West Ham v Liverpool

Saturday 20th November

Aston Villa v Brighton

Burnley v Crystal Palace

Leicester v Chelsea

Liverpool v Arsenal

Man City v Everton

Newcastle v Brentford

Norwich v Southampton

Tottenham v Leeds

Watford v Man Utd

Wolves v West Ham

Saturday 27th November

Arsenal v Newcastle

Brentford v Everton

Brighton v Leeds

Burnley v Tottenham

Chelsea v Man Utd

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

Leicester v Watford

Liverpool v Southampton

Man City v West Ham

Norwich v Wolves

Tuesday 30th November

Aston Villa v Man City (7:45pm)

Everton v Liverpool (7:45pm)

Leeds v Crystal Palace (7:45pm)

Watford v Chelsea (7:45pm)

West Ham v Brighton (7:45pm)

Wolves v Burnley (7:45pm)

Man Utd v Arsenal (8pm)

Wednesday 1st December

Newcastle v Norwich (7:45pm)

Southampton v Leicester (7:45pm)

Tottenham v Brentford (7:45pm)

Saturday 4th December

Aston Villa v Leicester

Everton v Arsenal

Leeds v Brentford

Man Utd v Crystal Palace

Newcastle v Burnley

Southampton v Brighton

Tottenham v Norwich

Watford v Man City

West Ham v Chelsea

Wolves v Liverpool

Saturday 11th December

Arsenal v Southampton

Brentford v Watford

Brighton v Tottenham

Burnley v West Ham

Chelsea v Leeds

Crystal Palace v Everton

Leicester v Newcastle

Liverpool v Aston Villa

Man City v Wolves

Norwich v Man Utd

Tuesday 14th December

Arsenal v West Ham

Brentford v Man Utd

Brighton v Wolves

Burnley v Watford

Leicester v Tottenham

Norwich v Aston Villa

Crystal Palace v Southampton

Wednesday 15th December

Chelsea v Everton

Liverpool v Newcastle

Man City v Leeds

Saturday 18th December

Aston Villa v Burnley

Everton v Leicester

Leeds v Arsenal

Man Utd v Brighton

Newcastle v Man City

Southampton v Brentford

Tottenham v Liverpool

Watford v Crystal Palace

West Ham v Norwich

Wolves v Chelsea

Saturday 26th December

Aston Villa v Chelsea

Brighton v Brentford

Burnley v Everton

Liverpool v Leeds

Man City v Leicester

Newcastle v Man Utd

Norwich v Arsenal

Tottenham v Crystal Palace

West Ham v Southampton

Wolves v Watford

Tuesday 28th December

Arsenal v Wolves

Brentford v Man City

Chelsea v Brighton

Crystal Palace v Norwich

Everton v Newcastle

Leeds v Aston Villa

Leicester v Liverpool

Man Utd v Burnley

Southampton v Tottenham

Watford v West Ham

Saturday 1st January

Arsenal v Man City

Brentford v Aston Villa

Chelsea v Liverpool

Crystal Palace v West Ham

Everton v Brighton

Leeds v Burnley

Leicester v Norwich

Man Utd v Wolves

Southampton v Newcastle

Watford v Tottenham

Saturday 15th January

Aston Villa v Man Utd

Brighton v Crystal Palace

Burnley v Leicester

Liverpool v Brentford

Man City v Chelsea

Newcastle v Watford

Norwich v Everton

Tottenham v Arsenal

West Ham v Leeds

Wolves v Southampton

Saturday 22nd January

Arsenal v Burnley

Brentford v Wolves

Chelsea v Tottenham

Crystal Palace v Liverpool

Everton v Aston Villa

Leeds v Newcastle

Leicester v Brighton

Man Utd v West Ham

Southampton v Man City

Watford v Norwich

Tuesday 8th February

Aston Villa v Leeds (7:45pm)

Brighton v Chelsea (7:45pm)

Burnley v Man Utd (7:45pm)

Norwich v Crystal Palace (7:45pm)

West Ham v Watford (7:45pm)

Wolves v Arsenal (7:45pm)

Wednesday 9th February

Newcastle v Everton (7:45pm)

Tottenham v Southampton (7:45pm)

Liverpool v Leicester (8pm)

Man City v Brentford (8pm)

Saturday 12th February

Brentford v Crystal Palace

Burnley v Liverpool

Chelsea v Arsenal

Everton v Leeds

Leicester v West Ham

Man Utd v Southampton

Newcastle v Aston Villa

Norwich v Man City

Tottenham v Wolves

Watford v Brighton

Saturday 19th February

Arsenal v Brentford

Aston Villa v Watford

Brighton v Burnley

Crystal Palace v Chelsea

Leeds v Man Utd

Liverpool v Norwich

Man City v Tottenham

Southampton v Everton

West Ham v Newcastle

Wolves v Leicester

Saturday 26th February

Arsenal v Liverpool

Brentford v Newcastle

Brighton v Aston Villa

Chelsea v Leicester

Crystal Palace v Burnley

Everton v Man City

Leeds v Tottenham

Man Utd v Watford

Southampton v Norwich

West Ham v Wolves

Saturday 5th March

Aston Villa v Southampton

Burnley v Chelsea

Leicester v Leeds

Liverpool v West Ham

Man City v Man Utd

Newcastle v Brighton

Norwich v Brentford

Tottenham v Everton

Watford v Arsenal

Wolves v Crystal Palace

Saturday 12th March

Arsenal v Leicester

Brentford v Burnley

Brighton v Liverpool

Chelsea v Newcastle

Crystal Palace v Man City

Everton v Wolves

Leeds v Norwich

Man Utd v Tottenham

Southampton v Watford

West Ham v Aston Villa

Saturday 19th March

Aston Villa v Arsenal

Burnley v Southampton

Leicester v Brentford

Liverpool v Man Utd

Man City v Brighton

Newcastle v Crystal Palace

Norwich v Chelsea

Tottenham v West Ham

Watford v Everton

Wolves v Leeds

Saturday 2nd April

Brighton v Norwich

Burnley v Man City

Chelsea v Brentford

Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Leeds v Southampton

Liverpool v Watford

Man Utd v Leicester

Tottenham v Newcastle

West Ham v Everton

Wolves v Aston Villa

Saturday 9th April

Arsenal v Brighton

Aston Villa v Tottenham

Brentford v West Ham

Everton v Man Utd

Leicester v Crystal Palace

Man City v Liverpool

Newcastle v Wolves

Norwich v Burnley

Southampton v Chelsea

Watford v Leeds

Saturday 16th April

Aston Villa v Liverpool

Everton v Crystal Palace

Leeds v Chelsea

Man Utd v Norwich

Newcastle v Leicester

Southampton v Arsenal

Tottenham v Brighton

Watford v Brentford

West Ham v Burnley

Wolves v Man City

Saturday 23rd April

Arsenal v Man Utd

Brentford v Tottenham

Brighton v Southampton

Burnley v Wolves

Chelsea v West Ham

Crystal Palace v Leeds

Leicester v Aston Villa

Liverpool v Everton

Man City v Watford

Norwich v Newcastle

Saturday 30th April

Aston Villa v Norwich

Everton v Chelsea

Leeds v Man City

Man Utd v Brentford

Newcastle v Liverpool

Southampton v Crystal Palace

Tottenham v Leicester

Watford v Burnley

West Ham v Arsenal

Wolves v Brighton

Saturday 7th May

Arsenal v Leeds

Brentford v Southampton

Brighton v Man Utd

Burnley v Aston Villa

Chelsea v Wolves

Crystal Palace v Watford

Leicester v Everton

Liverpool v Tottenham

Man City v Newcastle

Norwich v West Ham

Sunday 15th May

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

Everton v Brentford

Leeds v Brighton

Man Utd v Chelsea

Newcastle v Arsenal

Southampton v Liverpool

Tottenham v Burnley

Watford v Leicester

West Ham v Man City

Wolves v Norwich

Sunday 22nd May

Arsenal v Everton (4pm)

Brentford v Leeds (4pm)

Brighton v West Ham (4pm)

Burnley v Newcastle (4pm)

Chelsea v Watford (4pm)

Crystal Palace v Man Utd (4pm)

Leicester City v Southampton (4pm)

Liverpool v Wolves (4pm)

Man City v Aston Villa (4pm)

Norwich v Tottenham (4pm)

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.