Is there a third place play-off at Euro 2020? Why major tournament doesn’t have a play-off

After a glittering tournament full of incredible moments and exhilarating matches, Euro 2020 reaches its conclusion tomorrow night with what is sure to be a nerve-shredding final: Italy v England.

Hopes are high that Gareth Southgate’s England can finally end the national team’s 55-year wait for a major trophy but it will not be an easy task, with Roberto Mancini’s Italy having been one of the standout sides throughout the tournament.

Both semi-finals were very tight affairs, with England needing extra time to see off the challenge of Denmark, and a penalty shootout required to separate Italy and Spain – and so you might be wondering if you’ll get the chance to see the narrowly-beaten semi-finalists in action one more time in a third-place play-off.

Read on for everything you need to know, plus check out Italy v England’s head-to-head record ahead of the final.

Is there a third place play-off at Euro 2020?

Unlike the World Cup, Euro 2020 does not have a third-place play-off game.

Indeed, the European Championships is the only major international tournament that doesn’t have a match to determine the third-placed team, with a play-off also existing in the Copa America and The African Cup of Nations.

Why doesn’t Euro 2020 have a third and fourth place play-off game?

Interestingly, it wasn’t always the case that there was no third-place play-off in the Euros, with the match being held from the first tournament in 1960 through to the 1980 tournament.

The decision to scrap the match came after the 1980 tournament suffered poor viewing figures, which led to a revamped format of the tournament.

The reason there was no room for a third-place play-off in the new format likely stemmed from a perceived lack of interest from the public, both in terms of spectators in the stadium and viewers watching on TV.

And in fact, it’s worth noting that even in the tournaments where the game is still played it’s often seen as something of an after-thought, with teams often fielding weaker sides.

What is the format of Euro 2020?

Euro 2020 was the second European Championships to feature 24 teams, after a new format was introduced for Euro 2016 in France.

The tournament sees the teams split into six groups of four, with all the first and second-placed teams and the four best third-placed teams advancing to the knockout rounds – the round of 16, followed by the quarter-finals, semi-finals, and Euro 2020 final.

The tournament is also notable for having been the first to be held at various locations around Europe, with matches taking place in cities including Munich, Baku, and Budapest.

Both semi-finals and the finals were chosen to be played at Wembley – where England have played all but one of their games.

