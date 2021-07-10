Italy v England complete head-to-head record and key stats for Euro 2020 final

Tomorrow’s Euro 2020 final is set to be a nerve-shredding affair for England fans as Gareth Southgate’s side look to end 55 years of hurt by winning a first international trophy since the famous World Cup win in 1966.

Standing in their way is Roberto Mancini’s Italy, who have been one of the standout teams in the tournament since the opening match and have already knocked out big-hitters Belgium and Spain on their way to the final.

It’s all set up to be a very close affair and, while it will certainly be the most important match between these two nations, it is far from the first time they’ve met.

We’ve looked back at all the previous encounters between England and Italy over the years, compiling some facts and figures and looking at the overall head-to-head record.

Read on for everything you need to know. Plus, find out all the details about how to watch Italy v England on TV.

Have England ever beaten Italy?

Yes, England have beaten Italy on eight previous occasions, out of a total of 27 matches. The most recent of those wins came in a 2012 international friendly, with Jermain Defoe netting the winner in a narrow 2-1 victory.

You have to go back a fair bit further for the last time England recorded a win over the Italians in a major competitive fixture though, with the last win coming in a World Cup qualifier in 1977 (although England did beat the Italians at the one off Tournoi de France competition in 1977).

Italy v England last 5 meetings

The last five meetings between the sides paint a picture of two very closely matched nations, with Italy just edging it with two wins (one of which was a penalty shootout), compared to one win for England and two draws.

The concerning thing for England though is that both of Italy’s wins came in major tournaments – a 2-1 victory in the Group Stage of the 2014 World Cup, and a penalty shootout win in the quarter-finals of Euro 2012.

2018: England 1-1 Italy (International friendly)

2015: Italy 1-1 England (International friendly)

2014: England 1-2 Italy (2014 World Cup)

2012: England 2-1 Italy (International friendly)

2012: England 0-0 Italy (2-4 on pens) (Euro 2012)

Italy v England key stats

Italy will be playing in their tenth ever major international final, more than any other European nation apart from Germany. For England, on the other hand it is only a second final, following the World Cup in 1966.

England have never won against Italy in a major tournament in four previous attempts, with the Italians having recorded three wins and a draw – although even that draw resulted in a penalty shootout win for Italy.

Both sides go into the final on fine form: Italy have not lost in their last 33 matches, their longest unbeaten run in their history, while England have won 15 of their last 17 clashes at Wembley, and are themselves unbeaten in 12 fixtures.

In six games at Euro 2020 so far, Italy have scored 12 goals and conceded 2, while England have scored 10 and conceded one.

Italy v England complete head-to-head record

2002: England 1-2 Italy (International friendly)

2000: Italy 1-0 England (International friendly)

1997: Italy 0-0 England (World Cup qualifier)

1997: Italy 0-2 England (Tournoi de France)

1997: England 0-1 Italy (World Cup qualifier)

1990: Italy 2-1 England (1990 World Cup)

1989: England 0-0 Italy (International friendly)

1985: Italy 2-1 England (City Tournament)

1980: Italy 1-0 England (Euro 1980)

1977: England 2-0 Italy (World Cup qualifier)

1976: Italy 2-o England (World Cup qualifier)

1976: England 3-2 Italy (Bi-Centenary)

1973: England 0-1 Italy (International friendly)

1973: Italy 2-0 England (International friendly)

1961: Italy 2-3 England (International friendly)

1959: England 2-2 Italy (International friendly)

1952: Italy 1-1 England (International friendly)

1949: England 2-0 Italy (International friendly)

1948: Italy 0-4 England (International friendly)

1939: Italy 2-2 England (International friendly)

1934: England 3-2 Italy (International friendly)

1933: Italy 1-1 England (International friendly)

