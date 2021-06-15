What channel is Italy v Switzerland Euro 2020 match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Italy caught the eye on the opening day of Euro 2020 with a stunning 3-0 win over Turkey that justified their status as Group A favourites this summer.

Advertisement

And boss Roberto Mancini is on course to guide his nation into the knockout stages – and could do it as early as Wednesday when the Azzurri host a Swiss side that squandered chances in Azerbaijan last weekend.

Italy may be lacking headline attacking talent but the manager has plenty of options and, he will hope, seven Euro 2020 fixtures to rotate the side and keep the troops fresh.

So don’t be surprised if we see a couple of changes to the starting XI in the Stadio Olimpico.

As for Switzerland, a VAR call denied them a win over Wales last time out and they will need to be more clinical here if they are to scrape even a point against their hosts.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Italy v Switzerland on TV and online.

Follow our brand new Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

When is Italy v Switzerland on TV?

Italy v Switzerland will take place on Wednesday 16th June 2021.

Check out our Euro 2020 fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information, plus find out how to watch Euro 2020 on TV.

What time is kick-off?

Italy v Switzerland will kick off at 8pm.

Games throughout the group stage will kick off at 2pm, 5pm and 8pm in UK time, while the knockout rounds will occupy the latter two time slots.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Italy v Switzerland on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV from 7:15pm.

Games will be split between ITV and BBC throughout the tournament with every single moment of every match being broadcast on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Italy v Switzerland online

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Italy v Switzerland team news

Italy: Marco Verratti missed the Turkey game with a knee injury and remains a doubt here, while Domenico Berardi came off during Friday’s match with a calf problem and will likely not be risked.

Andrea Belotti could come into the attack, as could Federico Chiesa or Federico Bernardeschi. Mancini looks ready to ease the strain on his forward line as much as possible.

Switzerland: There are no fresh injury concerns for Switzerland, who could set up the with the same XI that started against Wales.

Breel Embolo was the dominant figure in the Swiss side last weekend and should start up front alongside Haris Seferovic, with Xherdan Shaqiri behind the pair. Mario Gavranovic, however, could push for a start.

Italy v Switzerland odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Italy (4/7) Draw (14/5) Switzerland (11/2)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Italy v Switzerland

Italy looked in total control against Turkey and will hope to exert the same dominance on Switzerland here. In reality they should have little problem doing this, especially with Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci regimenting the back line.

The Swiss will rely on the likes of Shaqiri and Embolo to scare their opponents but Jorginho sitting in the heart of midfield could well stifle their play.

Italy should win this comfortably, book their place in the last 16 and then potentially rest up some of the veterans for the last group game against Wales.

Our prediction: Italy 2-0 Switzerland (6/1 at bet365)

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Euro 2020 fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.