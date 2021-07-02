Euro 2020 top scorers: Who will win the Euros Golden Boot?

Euro 2020 top scorers are jostling for position going into the final games of the tournament with a close-run battle developing at the top of the tree.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Patrik Schick, Romelu Lukaku and England superstar Raheem Sterling are all engaged in the fight for the Golden Boot in 2021.

Each player has a maximum of three games to boost their tally, though several players will inevitably fall away in the quarter-finals and semi-finals as their teams are eliminated from proceedings.

Ronaldo has set the bar with a strong showing in his four Euro 2020 games but he can no longer build on his tally following Portugal’s early exit from the tournament in the Round of 16.

The final week of matches are set to produce an abundance of fireworks for many different reasons, but the top scorers battle is certainly one to keep an eye on given the open nature of the contest this year.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the Euro 2020 top scorers and who needs to step up to win the Golden Boot in 2021.

Euro 2020 top scorers

The battle is wide open for top scorer at the Euros this year with four of the top five contenders all knocked out of the tournament and unable to boost their tallies.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the out-and-out leader with three penalties helping to boost his tally during a superb individual tournament from him.

European heavweights Karim Benzema and Robert Lewandowski are also out of the running due to France and Poland respectively being eliminated.

Czech superstar Patrik Schick is leading the way after two goals against Scotland put him on track, but he is likely to come under increasing pressure this week from the likes of Raheem Sterling and Romelu Lukaku.

Cristiano Ronaldo* (Portugal) – 5 goals, 1 assist Patrik Schick (Czech Republic) – 4 goals, 0 assists Karim Benzema* (France) – 4 goals, 0 assists Emil Forsberg* (Sweden) – 4 goals, 0 assists Robert Lewandowski* (Poland) – 3 goals, 0 assists Haris Seferovic (Switzerland) – 3 goals, 0 assists Raheem Sterling (England) – 3 goals, 0 assists Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) – 3 goals, 0 assists Gini Wijnaldum* (Netherlands) – 3 goals, 0 assists Pablo Sarabia (Spain) – 2 goals, 2 assists

* – denotes players who have been eliminated from the tournament.

Euro 2020 top scorer odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for the Euro 2020 top scorers: bet365

Cristiano Ronaldo* (Portugal) – 11/8

Patrik Schick (Czech Republic) – 4/1

Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) – 6/1

Raheem Sterling (England) – 7/1

Ciro Immobile (Italy) – 22/1

Harry Kane (England) – 28/1

Alvaro Morata (Spain) – 33/1

Ferran Torres (Spain) – 66/1

Haris Seferovic (Switzerland) – 66/1

Kasper Dolberg (Denmark) – 80/1

