UEFA opens disciplinary proceedings against England over fans’ behaviour including use of laser pointer

UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against England in response to the behaviour of fans at last night’s Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark.

The Three Lions secured a 2-1 victory after Raheem Sterling won a penalty in the first half of extra time, but this exciting achievement risks being overshadowed by the behaviour of some England fans at Wembley Stadium.

Just prior to the decisive penalty taken by England captain Harry Kane, an individual in the stands shone a laser at Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Meanwhile, at the beginning of the match, some England fans had booed while Denmark’s national anthem was played, and the team’s supporters also charged with the “lighting of fireworks” during the game.

These are the three charges levelled at England in a statement from UEFA this morning:

Use of laser pointer by its supporters – Article 16(2)(d) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations (DR)

Disturbance caused by its supporters during the national anthem – Article 16(2)(g) DR

Lighting of fireworks by its supporters – Article 16(2)(c) DR

“The case will be dealt with by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) in due course,” the statement reads.

Of the incidents, the laser shone at the Danish keeper has sparked the most outrage among football fans, with some viewers – including former England player Stan Collymore – calling for the guilty party to be banned from attending games for life.

If anyone shone a laser pen at Schmeichel, they want banning for life. — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) July 7, 2021

The extra time penalty itself has also been controversial, with Denmark fans debating whether it was truly deserved as the team’s manager has confessed to feeling “bitter” about the referee’s decision.

In a post-match interview, Kasper Hjulmand said: “It was a penalty which should not have been a penalty. It is something which annoys me right now. We are very disappointed.”

He added: “I know it sounds weird right now but I cannot help having these feelings. One thing is to lose a game, it happens, but losing this way is disappointing because these guys have fought a lot.

“It feels bitter but we have to digest this before we can discuss these feelings. It’s a bitter way to leave the tournament.”

England will progress to the much-anticipated Euro 2020 final on Saturday, marking the first time the national team has reached the final of a major tournament since 1966’s World Cup victory.

The UEFA Euro 2020 final kicks off at 8pm on Sunday 11th July on BBC One and ITV. Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.