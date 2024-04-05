The Six though they had avoided being linked to the death of Keanu at Christmas - when he had been killed by Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) to save Sharon's life.

However, the voice note that Keanu left for Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) with plans to abscond with Albie to visit her saw Bernie turn it over to the police and implicate Sharon in his death.

Next week, lawyer Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff) heads to the police station to protect Sharon - who has spent the night in a cell - during questions but both struggle when they are presented with fresh evidence about Keanu's murder.

Following this, Johnny heads back to Walford and speaks with the rest of The Six before they face a new round of questioning by the police.

Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) leaps to the defence of his ex-wife Sharon Watts. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

As Sharon fails to be released, Johnny returns to the Square again but is confronted by Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) and Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth) who reveal a fresh new plan.

Amidst this drama, the community rallies around grieving Bernie (the impressive Clair Norris) as she struggles. The supportive Felix Baker (Matthew Morrison) also rails at Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) as he jumps to Sharon's defence, prompting Phil to come under suspicion too.

This confrontation then prompts Phil to have a thoughtful conversation with estranged wife Kat Mitchell (Jessie Wallace) and then to make an offer to Denise Fox (Diane Parish) - the mother of his son Raymond - after hearing her talk with Stacey.

After Sharon's arrest and the chaos with Phil, Bernie reveals she is leaving Walford to visit her mother Karen in Spain and break the news to her of Keanu's grisly death.

Tragically for Karen, she previously lost daughter Chantelle Atkins (Jessica Plummer) in similar nasty circumstances, meaning she has lost her two eldest children.

This does appear to only be a temporary departure for Bernie, so it remains to be seen what role she will play in the continued legal repercussions of Keanu's death.

Linda and Johnny face a new hurdle over Keanu's murder

Following Bernie's departure, Johnny informs Linda of Suki and Kathy's new plan and she is horrified, but he promises to fix this by ensuring Sharon is released.

Despite Johnny's determination, Linda once again turns to alcohol and after a talk with stepdad-to-be George Knight (Colin Salmon), reaches a major decision.

Meanwhile, Suki and Kathy reveal their new plan to Denise who is similarly horrified, just before they are interrupted by Phil...

As Linda summons the women back to a meeting, she ends the week by approaching the police with a fabricated story but as they question why she has hidden these details from them before, has Linda just made a bad situation a whole lot worse?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

