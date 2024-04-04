The cruel character is in the dock for a historic murder, and previously attempted to coerce George into handing over a positive character witness by promising information on his birth mother.

George stayed strong, however, and is keen to see Eddie sent down for a long time.

As a result, Warren could be a contentious figure in his eyes as the defence barrister on the case, although it's yet to be revealed what exactly his character traits and persona will be.

Actor Roberts might be recognisable to soap fans, having played DS Jason Wise in ITV's Emmerdale, Glenn Donovan in Channel 4's Hollyoaks and Mike Leydon in Coronation Street.

He has also portrayed various roles on recently cancelled daytime soap Doctors.

Roberts has been dubbed a Hollywood star by The Sun, which first reported this news, for his roles across the pond, which include Jacob Wallenfels in Beverly Hills, 90210, Brother Michael in Babylon 5 and Rex Buckland in Charmed.

He also appeared in the 1998 television film Nick Fury: Agent of SHIELD, starring David Hasselhoff in the title role, playing Alexander Pierce – a role later made famous by Robert Redford in Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Most recently, Roberts has appeared in popular detective drama Endeavour and ABC comedy-drama Whiskey Cavalier, while he has also lent his voice to major video games including Baldur's Gate 3 and The Lord of the Rings: Gollum.

His scenes on EastEnders as barrister Warren are expected to air later this month.

EastEnders continues Mondays to Thursdays on BBC One and iPlayer.

