The Beale matriarch, played by original cast member Gillian Taylforth, is busy planning her wedding to fiancé Rocky Cotton (Brian Conley) next month.

Kathy Beale wants her missing son Ian Beale at her wedding in EastEnders .

Wednesday's episode (14th June 2023) saw Kathy and Rocky finally confirm the date for their wedding at the registry office with it finally set to take place in July following his apparent divorce from first wife Jo Cotton (Vicki Michelle).

During the episode, Kathy revealed her pleasure at finally having a date and wants to invite as many loved ones as possible - including an awkward mention of one potential guest in particular.

"Yeah, more the merrier, I want everyone there - friends, family - a real celebration," noted Kathy.

However, she then added: "And it wouldn't be right without my son there, too. I want Ian at the wedding."

Sonia and Rocky smiled awkwardly at this comment but remained silent - knowing that Kathy has not seen her son Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) since he left Walford in January 2021.

Ian left the Square - without speaking to Kathy or his sons - following a showdown with a murderous Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) who was his best friend and then-wife but who had been seeking revenge for the death of her son Dennis Rickman Jr.

Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) fled Albert Square in January 2021 BBC

Later, Sharon received annulment papers from Ian and he signed the Queen Vic pub over to her.

Actor Adam Woodyatt departed the soap on a long-term break from the show in 2021, having been the longest-serving cast member on the show since its inception in 1985.

However, Woodyatt did return for a special surprise cameo in December 2022 as Ian made a visit to the outskirts of Dot Branning's funeral to pay his respect.

Ian will be making a further return to the soap too, however, alongside his first wife Cindy Beale, played by actress Michelle Collins.

Michelle Collins as Cindy Beale in EastEnders in 1997. YouTube/BBC

Cindy died in prison off-screen in 1998 - or so it seemed. Fans are already speculating that Cindy is in fact the mysterious Rose Knight, the truth about which will be revealed this month in an extended episode.

Could this be the time for Ian and Cindy Beale to make their return?

Next week, Rocky enlists Bobby to help track down some potential wedding guests. Will Ian's youngest son bring him home?

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

