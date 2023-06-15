EastEnders' Linda suspects foul play in Rose Knight disappearance
There's not long to wait for the truth.
Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) found her suspicious mind once again working on overdrive in tonight's EastEnders (15th June), as she overheard more details about Rose Knight, the absent estranged wife of George (Colin Salmon).
As the BBC soap continued, Linda had arranged a pamper party for her mum Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe), and her fiancé George's daughters Gina (Francesca Henry) and Anna (Molly Rainford) after their recent tension.
Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) arrived to do the ladies' nails, but Gina was still simmering over Elaine's mishap with Zack Hudson (James Farrar) and Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier). But when Gina told her that she didn't need another mum, Elaine replied that she understood, before explaining that she loved George and wanted to make his girls happy.
Gina admitted that she could see that, and knew how much George loved Elaine too. With the air now cleared, Gina and Anna were surprised to be impressed with Kim's handiwork as they admired their nails.
But the day took a turn when Kim mentioned that she had heard about the girls' mum Rose walking out on them several years earlier.
As Gina explained that their parents had a toxic relationship, used to argue a lot and that Rose brought out the worst in George, Linda overheard the conversation and quizzed Elaine about what she knew.
Elaine continued to defend her 'Knight in shining armour', which of course brings us back to that actual suit of armour now on display in The Vic - and its relevance during the soap's Christmas flashforward murder.
But back to the present now, as Linda snuck into George's room to search for his old letters from Rose, only to be caught in the act. Linda pointed out how Rose's abrupt departure from her family just didn't make sense, and George asked what she was suggesting, before reminding her that he had loved Rose and had been asking himself what happened for years.
George said he had been quizzed by the Spanish police at the time, then ended the conversation by throwing Linda out of the room. But is he telling the truth?
Well, EastEnders will reveal the truth this time next week, so there's not long to wait for the lowdown on Rose Knight!
