As the BBC soap returned, George was seen discussing an imminent arrival with his fiancée Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe).

There was another new face in tonight's EastEnders - well, sort of - as George Knight (Colin Salmon) continued to settle in at The Queen Vic. And this new addition also serves as one of the clues from the Christmas flash-forward .

Elaine then urged him to make up his mind over where to put "him" so that they could tell her daughter, Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), and keep George in her good books, now that things were less strained between them.

George spoke about his "right-hand man", and his daughters Anna (Molly Rainford) and Gina (Francesca Henry) predicted that "the locals will love him".

However, when Linda walked in, they chose not to disclose what they were talking about just yet.

Kellie Bright as Linda Carter in EastEnders. BBC

As Gina nursed a hangover, Elaine offered to take the girls out for lunch as a bonding experience, with Linda encouraging her to make the effort.

But at Walford East, when Gina took an instant shine to chef Zack Hudson (James Farrar), Elaine got the wrong end of the stick when Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier) walked in at the same time and also shared a sweet exchange with Gina.

Elaine set about playing matchmaker and invited Freddie to The Vic, but accidentally led Freddie to fear he was being wooed by the older woman!

Later, as the family gathered for work at the pub, Gina flirted with Zack, who responded by telling her he had a girlfriend, Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty).

But when Elaine clocked another chat between Gina and Freddie afterwards, Elaine offered to intervene and spoke to Freddie, mistakenly believing that he was the object of her affections.

Meanwhile, Elaine told Linda they wanted to introduce her to someone special - only for George to wheel in a silver knight!

Linda was incredulous, and questioned whether the suit of armour was going to go with her "cosy" décor. She branded the knight creepy, and suggested that his eyes "follow you everywhere".

This isn't our first glimpse of the famous knight, though - as we were intrigued to spot him lurking during the show's Christmas flash-forward when EastEnders teased the murder of a male character.

We soon listed the knight as a clue, but is its presence the only role it plays in the drama?

