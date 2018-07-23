Comic-Con 2018: the biggest news, trailers and panels from SDCC
The best stories and biggest releases from San Diego Comic-Con 2018 – all in one place
Annual pop culture smorgasbord San Diego Comic-Con has concluded its 2018 event, and you know what that means – all sorts of first-look trailers and images, intriguing panels and an absolute load of information about the biggest movies and TV shows in the world have been revealed to the world.
RadioTimes.com was covering all the biggest stories from SDCC 2018, and so (in reverse order) here's what we learned about the future of TV, film and sci-fi.
Check out the latest news below, as well as finding out when all the major events are set to take place.
- From Doctor Who to Aquaman – the San Diego Comic-Con panels not to miss
- San Diego Comic-Con 2018 FULL PANEL GUIDE
- Comic-Con 2018: frequently asked questions
Sunday 22nd July
Marvel offered grief counselling at Comic-Con for fans traumatised by the end of Avengers: Infinity War
Jodie Whittaker reveals the origins of her Doctor Who costume
Millie Bobby Brown can't escape the titans in the first trailer for Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Saturday 21st July
Watch the epic first trailer for Aquaman
Nicole Maines to play TV's first transgender superhero in Supergirl
A new Fantastic Beasts 2 trailer has landed - and it's amazing
Friday 20th July
Star Trek: Discovery trailer reveals big teasers for season 2
Good Omens reveals first look as Frances McDormand joins the cast
Jodie Whittaker meets her Doctor Who wife Alex Kingston
Thursday 19th July (aka Doctor Who day)
First photos from San Diego Comic-Con 2018 reveal what fans can expect
Doctor Who cast and fans are VERY excited ahead of San Diego Comic-Con
Is John Barrowman as Captain America the best Comic-Con entrance ever?
Doctor Who’s new sonic screwdriver revealed
First full Doctor Who trailer FINALLY shows us Jodie Whittaker in action
Jodie Whittaker got some very sweet Doctor Who advice from David Tennant, Matt Smith and Peter Capaldi
Jodie Whittaker WILL get a Doctor Who Christmas special after all
New Doctor Who behind-the-scenes video sees Jodie Whittaker try to steal the Tardis
Doctor Who series 11 will not feature any Daleks confirms new showrunner
Has Doctor Who just revealed a surprise new guest star?
7 secrets and surprises we noticed in the new Doctor Who trailer
Doctor Who to feature its first ever writers of colour
Doctor Who series 11 has "so many references" for fans to find says Jodie Whittaker
Doctor Who fans praise "brilliant" and "enticing" new trailer
Sky1's Discovery of Witches air date confirmed
The Predator will feature female predators
The trailer for George RR Martin sci-fi series Nightflyers is intriguing and disturbing in equal measure
Star Wars animated series The Clone Wars gets shock revival and new trailer
This article will be updated regularly
San Diego Comic-Con runs from Thursday 19 July to Sunday 22 July, and you can read our full panel guide here