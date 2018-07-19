With Doctor Who taking a prime spot at this year's Comic-Con, the BBC has been literally building the hype for Jodie Whittaker's first appearance... brick by brick.

Meanwhile, the first photos from Preview Night offer fans a first glimpse of the halls and displays on offer. Take a look below...

San Diego Comic-Con 2018 runs from Wednesday 18th to Sunday 22nd July. Check back on RadioTimes.com for the latest updates from all the key panels.