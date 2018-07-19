His surprise appearance in the trailer (see main image) – playing a character who, based on his clothes is a bit of a gunslinger, possibly on another world or in the future – adds another to the tally of cast members that Chibnall has hired from his previous TV shows, which include Whittaker herself (also Broadchurch) and Bradley Walsh (Law and Order: UK). Clearly, a good man to keep in touch with.

Dooley seemed to confirm his casting when he posted the new trailer on Twitter, putting him alongside already-revealed guest stars from the series including Alan Cumming, Lee Mack and Sharon D Clarke.

For now, we’d be surprised if we learned much more about Dooley’s character, or indeed any of the other guest stars in the series, but hey – given all the information that’s been released in the last week or so, we’d say we have plenty to chew on before the series debuts this autumn.

