The Doctor (Jodie Whittaker)

The next episode of Doctor Who, New Year's Day special Resolution, will air on BBC1 on January 1st, 2019 at 7.00pm.

The hour-long episode will see the Doctor and her friends return to present-day Sheffield to battle a "terrifying evil," which appears to have been buried under the city for decades.

Read more...

More like this

Why isn't the series still on Saturdays?

(BBC/Instagram)

There are a few potential reasons for why Doctor Who moved from Saturdays to Sunday evenings this year (mostly that Sunday is more associated with TV drama, especially in the autumn/winter), and we've gone into some possible motives behind the big shake-up here.

"New Doctor, new home!" showrunner Chris Chibnall said in a release.

"Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor is about to burst into Sunday nights — and make the end of the weekend so much more exciting. Get everybody’s homework done, sort out your Monday clothes, then grab some special Sunday night popcorn, and settle down with all of the family for Sunday night adventures across space and time.

"(Also, move the sofa away from the wall so parents can hide behind it during the scary bits). The Thirteenth Doctor is falling from the sky and it’s going to be a blast."

"With Chris Chibnall at the helm and Jodie Whittaker’s arrival as the new Doctor we are heralding a brand new era for the show and so it feels only right to give it a new home on Sunday nights at the heart of BBC One’s Autumn schedule," added BBC Director of Content Charlotte Moore.

The New Year's Day special will air on a Tuesday.

How many episodes does the current series have?

Jodie Whittaker in Doctor Who: Twice Upon a Time

Doctor Who series 11 had one 65-minute opening episode, followed by nine 50-minute episodes, making for a 10-week series overall. The confirmed New Years Day special is a separate episode, bringing the total up to 11 as a whole.

In other words, it was a whole autumn and winter chock-full of Doctor Who goodness. Hip hip, Who-ray!

What does this mean for the Doctor Who Christmas special?

Jodie Whittaker in Doctor Who (BBC)

Well, as we've mentioned above there won't be one, because this year the Doctor Who team have elected to have a New Year's Day special instead.

Advertisement

Doctor Who continues on BBC1 on New Year's Day