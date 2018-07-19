"New faces, new worlds, new times. So if I asked really, really nicely...would you be my new best friends?"

The trailer was unveiled to fans during Doctor Who’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con, and offers plenty of hints about what viewers can expect from the new series (which we’ll go into in some more depth soon), accompanied by just as many mysteries we'll have to wait to uncover when the series actually airs.

Sadly, there's no sign of any fresh monsters for the Doctor to face (many of which we've been told will be new to the series), but for most people it’s enough to see more of the Thirteenth Doctor and her new friends Yaz, Graham and Ryan (Mandip Gill, Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole) on their adventures as they travel through time and space and have plenty of fun into the bargain.

Check out the whole thing below, but be warned - it's VERY exciting stuff, and you might need a little sit down afterwards.

The trailer arrives at the end of a busy promotional week for Doctor Who including magazine covers, newly-released pictures, interviews and the teaser, but RadioTimes.com understands that from hereon out Doctor Who will be under wraps again until closer to broadcast this autumn.

Still, not to worry – at least we now have plenty of material to overanalyse and keep us occupied in the meantime…

Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor on the cover of the Radio Times magazine

