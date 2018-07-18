The second picture, meanwhile, only shows companions Graham (Bradley Walsh), Yaz (Mandip Gill) and Ryan (Tosin Cole) by some rusty machinery in an arid location (quite possibly taken from rumoured South Africa filming), with the trio looking even more worried about whatever challenges they’re facing in their travels.

Mandip Gill, Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole in Doctor Who series 11 (BBC, HF)

The new images (which had been floating around online previously but have only been officially released today) are a far cry from the upbeat feel of the first picture revealed from the new series or the weekend’s teaser trailer, and could confirm that Doctor Who’s trademark mix of tones and storyline styles depending on the episode will only continue in series 11.

Still, even if they’re taken out of context – it could be that the sad-looking Doctor is about to burst into a grin at a moments’ notice – it’s an exciting look for fans at what’s to come.

Oh, and these photos aren’t all the BBC have released in the last day. Joining the “motion portraits” of companions Ryan and Yaz that were released earlier in the week, we can now also have a look at a similar shot of Graham, reading the paper in the same chip shop featured in the teaser trailer.

After making do with about three photos of Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor for the last year, it’s a definite improvement for Doctor Who fans as we edge ever-closer to the series’ autumn airdate.

But don’t assume this is the end – because from what we hear, they may be yet more photos emerging from the Time Vortex later this week…

Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor on the cover of the Radio Times magazine

